Jonah Hill and Keanu Reeves are teaming up for a new dark comedy film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie, titled Outcome, will be directed, co-written, and co-produced by Hill, who will star alongside Reeves.

The movie will follow Reeves as a Hollywood star facing his inner demons and dark past after he is extorted with a mysterious video. His damaged character, named Reef, will attempt to make amends in the process. Hill’s role and other plot details have yet to be announced.

Outcome has been picked up by Apple Original Films, and will be produced by Hill alongside his Strong Baby partner, Matt Dines. First listed last November, the several-month timespan that it took to close the deal with Apple illustrates the changes in production as of late, with buyers becoming more careful with where they choose to invest, even when big names are involved.

Still, Hill’s recent wave of creative productivity and longstanding clout among fans make him a desirable option, especially while he’s seemingly still in the ascent of his filmmaking career. Beyond this project, he’s working on another Apple Original: a Grateful Dead biopic directed by Martin Scorsese. He also recently co-wrote and starred in the Netflix film You People.

Reeves, of course, is hot on the heels of John Wick: Chapter 4, which enjoyed a $73.5 million opening weekend, and has already grossed over $247 million worldwide. Consequence’s own Gregory Lawrence gave the latest installment of the beloved action franchise a C+ rating, praising its comedic moments and action sequences, but critiquing the film’s overall craftsmanship. Read the full review here.

Hill has also made headlines recently for inspiring Kanye West to “like Jewish people” again, according to an Instagram post from the rapper. “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you,” West wrote after watching 21 Jump Street.