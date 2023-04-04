Menu
Jonas Brothers to Perform Five Albums in One Night at Yankee Stadium

Taking place for one night only on August 12th

Jonas Brothers to play Yankee Stadium
Photo courtesy of Live Nation
April 4, 2023 | 11:49am ET

    Jonas Brothers will perform five albums over the course of a single night during a special one-night only concert at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 12th.

    The massive gig comes on the heels of Jonas Brothers’ recent Broadway residency, where they played each one of their albums — Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), Happiness Begins (2019) and their forthcoming LP The Album — over five consecutive nights.

    Fans who previously registered for tickets to the Broadway shows will have first crack at tickets, ahead of a public on-sale on Friday, April 14th via Ticketmaster.

    Jonas Brothers’ The Album is due out on May 12th. This weekend, the band will serve as musical guest on Saturday Night Live opposite host Molly Shannon.

