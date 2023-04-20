Jonathan Majors Faces New Abuse Allegations, Dropped from Film Projects

Multiple “alleged abuse victims” have come forward against Jonathan Majors following his arrest last month.

According to Variety, several other of Majors’ alleged victims are cooperating with Manhattan district attorney’s office as part of the ongoing criminal case against the Creed III star, who was arrested and charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment on March 25th following an incident involving a 30-year-old woman reported to be his girlfriend. He is scheduled to make a court appearance in New York on May 8th.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement responding to Variety’s report.

Earlier this week it was reported that Majors had been dropped by both his talent manager and publicist following his arrest. Apparently he’s also lost several roles, including a film adaptation of the 2004 Walter Mosley novel The Man in My Basement as well as an Otis Redding biopic in development, according to Deadline. An ad campaign for the MLB’s Texas Rangers starring Majors was also reportedly scrapped ahead of its debut on Friday.

Additionally, Valentino and Majors “mutually agreed” that he would not attend the 2023 Met Gala on May 1st, and the actor stepped down from his board position at the Gotham Film and Media Institute and ended his involvement with the Sidney Poitier Initiative, an organization supporting young filmmakers.

As of now, Disney still intends to air Season 2 of the Disney+ series Loki, which sees Majors reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror in Season 2 of the Disney+ series Loki. Another one of Majors’ projects, the Sundance standout Magazine Dreams, is slated to receive a wide release in December. At the moment, he’s also still lined up to star as Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas and appear in Spike Lee’s upcoming Amazon project, Da Understudy.