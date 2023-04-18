Menu
Jonathan Majors Dropped by Talent Manager, Publicist Following Domestic Violence Arrest

The actor has denied any wrongdoing

Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors, photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
April 17, 2023 | 9:41pm ET

    Jonathan Majors has been dropped by his talent manager and publicist following last month’s arrest for allegedly assaulting a woman.

    Deadline reports that both talent manager Entertainment 360 and public relations firm Lede Company recently severed ties with the actor.

    Majors was arrested on March 25th after allegedly assaulting a woman reported to be his girlfriend. He was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment.

    Related Video

    Majors has denied any wrongdoing, saying through his attorneys that he is “completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.” As alleged proof of his innocence, his attorneys released text message correspondence between Majors and the woman that reportedly took place in the aftermath of the incident.

    Majors recently starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed 3. He’s next set to appear in the second season of Disney+’s Loki, which was filmed prior to his arrest. Deadline reports that Marvel is not currently considering dropping Majors from the MCU in which he plays Kang the Conqueror.

