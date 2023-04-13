Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa Announce Collab Album Jarak Qaribak, Share “Ashufak Shay”: Stream

Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead (and, more recently, The Smile) has yet another new project on his schedule, this time a collaboration with Israeli musician (and former Radiohead tourmate) Dudu Tassa. The duo have a new album Jarak Qaribak coming out June 9th via World Circuit, and as a preview, they’ve shared its lead single “Ashufak Shay.”

Those familiar with Greenwood’s work already know he has a pretty broad spectrum of influences, but with Jarak Qaribak, the musicians really want to throw listeners for a loop: “When people listen to this music, I really love to imagine them thinking…what is this?” Tassa said in a press release. “It sounds 1970s, but there are drum machines, there are guitars but they’re singing in Arabic…what’s going on?”

Despite hailing from different parts of the globe, however, Greenwood and Tassa are longtime friends, which has lent to their trusting creative partnership. Jarak Qaribak loosely translates to “your neighbor is your friend,” and the album — also produced by longtime Radiohead go-to Nigel Godrich — is a valuable lesson in stepping outside of your comfort zone and getting more acquainted with the world around you. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Ashufak Shay,” featuring Lebanese vocalist Rashid al-Najjar, blends traditional Middle Eastern songwriting with experimental guitar music, and the result equal parts classic and modern. Listen to Greenwood and Tassa on the song below, and then keep scrolling for the album artwork and tracklist to Jarak Qaribak.

Meanwhile, Greenwood has also been working on new music with The Smile, the supergroup he formed with Radiohead singer Thom Yorke and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. Tickets to their upcoming North American tour are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Jarak Qaribak Artwork:

Jarak Qaribak Tracklist:

01. Djit Nishrab (feat. Ahmed Doma)

02. Ashufak Shay (feat. Rashid Al Najjar)

03. Taq ou-Dub (feat. Nour Freteikh)

04. Leylet Hub (feat. Mohssine Salaheddine)

05. Ya Mughir al-Ghazala (feat. Karrar Alsaadi)

06. Ahibak (feat. Safae Essafi)

07. Ya ‘Anid Ya Yaba (feat. Lynn A.)

08. Lhla Yzid Ikthar