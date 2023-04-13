Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa Announce Collab Album Jarak Qaribak, Share “Ashufak Shay”: Stream

The Radiohead guitarist teams up with Israeli artist for a twist of Middle Eastern-inspired guitar music

Advertisement
dudu tassa jonny greenwood collab music rock experimental new single listen
Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood, photo by Shin Katan
Follow
April 13, 2023 | 11:02am ET

    Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead (and, more recently, The Smile) has yet another new project on his schedule, this time a collaboration with Israeli musician (and former Radiohead tourmate) Dudu Tassa. The duo have a new album Jarak Qaribak coming out June 9th via World Circuit, and as a preview, they’ve shared its lead single “Ashufak Shay.”

    Those familiar with Greenwood’s work already know he has a pretty broad spectrum of influences, but with Jarak Qaribak, the musicians really want to throw listeners for a loop: “When people listen to this music, I really love to imagine them thinking…what is this?” Tassa said in a press release. “It sounds 1970s, but there are drum machines, there are guitars but they’re singing in Arabic…what’s going on?”

    Despite hailing from different parts of the globe, however, Greenwood and Tassa are longtime friends, which has lent to their trusting creative partnership. Jarak Qaribak loosely translates to “your neighbor is your friend,” and the album — also produced by longtime Radiohead go-to Nigel Godrich — is a valuable lesson in stepping outside of your comfort zone and getting more acquainted with the world around you. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Ashufak Shay,” featuring Lebanese vocalist Rashid al-Najjar, blends traditional Middle Eastern songwriting with experimental guitar music, and the result equal parts classic and modern. Listen to Greenwood and Tassa on the song below, and then keep scrolling for the album artwork and tracklist to Jarak Qaribak.

    Meanwhile, Greenwood has also been working on new music with The Smile, the supergroup he formed with Radiohead singer Thom Yorke and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. Tickets to their upcoming North American tour are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Jarak Qaribak Artwork:

    dudu tassa jonny greenwood collab music rock experimental new single listen

    Jarak Qaribak Tracklist:
    01. Djit Nishrab (feat. Ahmed Doma)
    02. Ashufak Shay (feat. Rashid Al Najjar)
    03. Taq ou-Dub (feat. Nour Freteikh)
    04. Leylet Hub (feat. Mohssine Salaheddine)
    05. Ya Mughir al-Ghazala (feat. Karrar Alsaadi)
    06. Ahibak (feat. Safae Essafi)
    07. Ya ‘Anid Ya Yaba (feat. Lynn A.)
    08. Lhla Yzid Ikthar

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

nation of language new album strange disciple new song weak in your light stream

Nation of Language Announce New Album Strange Disciple, Share "Weak in Your Light": Stream

April 13, 2023

speedy ortiz scabs new song stream

Speedy Ortiz Return with "Scabs," First New Song in Five Years: Stream

April 12, 2023

kvelertak 2023

Kvelertak Announce New Album, Unleash "Krøterveg Te Helvete": Stream

April 12, 2023

Sevendust by Chuck Brueckmann

Sevendust Announce New Album Truth Killer, Unveil Single "Fence": Stream

April 12, 2023

Saba No ID Back in Office new song stream

Saba and No I.D. Are "Back in Office" on New Single: Stream

April 12, 2023

joe perry 2023 solo album

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces New Solo Album, Shares "Fortunate One" Featuring Chris Robinson: Stream

April 11, 2023

the dead milkmen grandpa's not a racist origins new song stream

The Dead Milkmen on the Origins of Their New Single "Grandpa's Not a Racist (He Just Voted for One)": Exclusive

April 11, 2023

romy new single enjoy your life stream

Romy Cherishes the Little Things on New Single "Enjoy Your Life": Stream

April 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa Announce Collab Album Jarak Qaribak, Share "Ashufak Shay": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter