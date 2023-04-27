Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa Share Live Video for “Ya Mughir al-Ghazala”: Watch

From their upcoming collab album

Advertisement
dudu tassa jonny greenwood Ya Mughir al-Ghazala experimental rock music news live video watch stream
Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood, photo via YouTube
Follow
April 27, 2023 | 11:16am ET

    Earlier this month, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood announced Jarak Qaribak, an upcoming collaborative album with Israeli musician Dudu Tassa. Now, the pair have shared a live performance video for the single “Ya Mughir al-Ghazala,” featuring vocals from Karrar Alsaadi.

    Jarak Qaribak is billed as a celebration of “cross-border collaborations,” and you can certainly feel the intercontinental influences on “Ya Mughir al-Ghazala.” The Radioheadness comes through with Greenwood’s puttering drum machine, which anchors the track in a mellow electronic beat. His guitar then layers with Tassa’s, as an array of instruments — both Western and Middle Eastern — flesh out the transfixing tune.

    “This song originates from Yemen, my father’s country of origin, and Kiri (Karrar) is from Baghdad, my mother’s hometown,” Tassa explains in a press release. “I met Kiri in Vienna and all I could think about was how much beauty, culture and humanity we miss while we are busy stressing differences, borders and limitations. That’s how, together with Jonny, the idea for this whole album started to take shape, through the notion of crossing borders, and looking for connections rather than differences.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out the live video of “Ya Mughir al-Ghazala” below.

    Jarak Qaribak is coming out June 9th, and Greenwood and Tassa have also shared its lead single “Ashufak Shay.” Greenwood has also been working on new music with The Smile, his supergroup with Thom Yorke. Tickets to their upcoming North American tour are available at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Brad new album 2023

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Announce First New Album in 11 Years, Unveil Lead Single: Stream

April 27, 2023

health hateful stream ultrakill

HEALTH Unleash New Song "HATEFUL" via ULTRAKILL Video Game: Stream

April 27, 2023

Protomartyr Elimination Dances new song video stream

Protomartyr Share New Single "Elimination Dances": Stream

April 26, 2023

McKinley Dixon Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? Origins song video stream

McKinley Dixon Reveals Origins of New Single "Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?": Exclusive

April 26, 2023

des rocs never ending moment new song video stream sumerian records

Des Rocs Shares Thrilling New Single "Never Ending Moment": Stream

April 25, 2023

Metallica ASL videos

Metallica Unveil American Sign Language (ASL) Videos for All 72 Seasons Songs: Watch

April 25, 2023

deer tick emotional contracts new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates forgiving ties song video

Deer Tick Announce New Album Emotional Contracts, Reveal Additional 2023 Tour Dates

April 25, 2023

grian chatten debut solo single the score fontaines dc indie rock folk punk music news video listen stream

Fontaines D.C.'s Grian Chatten Unveils Debut Solo Single "The Score": Stream

April 25, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa Share Live Video for "Ya Mughir al-Ghazala": Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter