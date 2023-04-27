Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa Share Live Video for “Ya Mughir al-Ghazala”: Watch

Earlier this month, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood announced Jarak Qaribak, an upcoming collaborative album with Israeli musician Dudu Tassa. Now, the pair have shared a live performance video for the single “Ya Mughir al-Ghazala,” featuring vocals from Karrar Alsaadi.

Jarak Qaribak is billed as a celebration of “cross-border collaborations,” and you can certainly feel the intercontinental influences on “Ya Mughir al-Ghazala.” The Radioheadness comes through with Greenwood’s puttering drum machine, which anchors the track in a mellow electronic beat. His guitar then layers with Tassa’s, as an array of instruments — both Western and Middle Eastern — flesh out the transfixing tune.

“This song originates from Yemen, my father’s country of origin, and Kiri (Karrar) is from Baghdad, my mother’s hometown,” Tassa explains in a press release. “I met Kiri in Vienna and all I could think about was how much beauty, culture and humanity we miss while we are busy stressing differences, borders and limitations. That’s how, together with Jonny, the idea for this whole album started to take shape, through the notion of crossing borders, and looking for connections rather than differences.”

Check out the live video of “Ya Mughir al-Ghazala” below.

Jarak Qaribak is coming out June 9th, and Greenwood and Tassa have also shared its lead single "Ashufak Shay." Greenwood has also been working on new music with The Smile, his supergroup with Thom Yorke. Tickets to their upcoming North American tour are available at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub's FanProtect program.