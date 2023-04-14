Menu
Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood Is Selling Olive Oil Made at His Farm

"It's an addictive thing though, harvesting and pressing this glorious fruit, and spending more and more time with Italian friends in this beautiful country"

jonny greenwood olive oil
Greenwood Oil and Jonny Greenwood (photo courtesy of artist)
April 14, 2023 | 12:49pm ET

    Over the last eight years, Jonny Greenwood has spent his free time at his own farm in the Le Marche region of Italy, where he’s been harvesting and pressing olives with family and friends in order to make artisanal olive oil.

    This time around, the Radiohead guitarist has produced enough to sell at his band’s W.A.S.T.E. store for £60 (or roughly $75 US) per signed litre bottle. The Greenwood Oil label was designed by Radiohead’s longtime artist Stanley Donwood. Sadly, it can only be shipped to UK addresses.

    In a half-apologetic tweet, Greenwood said he was “really proud of the final product” while acknowledging that it’s the type of thing that “rock stars of a certain age seem to drift into.” (“It’s Sting we’re all thinking of,” he more explicitly said in a footnote.)

    “It’s an addictive thing though, harvesting and pressing this glorious fruit, and spending more and more time with Italian friends in this beautiful country,” Greenwood continued, before closing his message in a local Italian dialectic: “Mejo de cusci’ non se trova. Jemo a manga!” According to Pitchfork, this translates to, “You can’t find any better than that. Let’s go eat!”

    Earlier this week, Greenwood announced a new album with Israeli musician Dudu Tassa called Jarak Qaribak. He’s also been working on new music with The Smile, his supergroup with Radiohead singer Thom Yorke and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. Grab tickets to their upcoming North American tour via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

