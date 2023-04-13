Menu
Jorja Smith Returns with New Song “Try Me”: Stream

Marking her first solo song in two years

Jorja Smith Try Me new song stream
Jorja Smith, photo by Ivor Alice
April 13, 2023 | 3:45pm ET

    Jorja Smith is back with her new song “Try Me.” Listen to the track below.

    Featuring a thumping drum beat from production duo DAMEDAME*, “Try Me” marks Smith’s first new solo song in two years. On the track, the English singer stands up for herself with lyrics like, “Go ‘head try me/ ‘Cause I’m safe behind these walls/ Think you can take me through the fog where I’m no challenge.”

    In a statement, Smith said the single was inspired by “putting yourself out there, in front of a world that has many opinions, as it only ever used to be me really being my own critic.” She added, “This is the first time I’m putting stuff out there that I can connect with right now.”

    The accompanying Amber Grace Johnson-directed music video was shot in Marseille, France. In the clip, the song’s lyrics are brought to life through interpretative dancer Andrea Bou Othmane, who “embodies a bull which represents the world and its opinions out of my control.” Check it out below.

    Smith released her debut full-length Lost & Found back in 2018. In 2021, she followed the project with the EP Be Right Back and the single “All of This.” Last year, she appeared on FKA twigs’ EP CAPRISONGS and Burna Boy’s Love, Damini.

