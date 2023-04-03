Broadway star Joshua Henry sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new single, “Can’t Nobody Tell Us Nothing,” and his upcoming album.

The singer-songwriter tells us about the specific day he found his falsetto; having folks like Sara Bareilles, Patina Miller, and Phillipa Soo as his sounding board and collaborators; and the moments when Broadway sounds leak into his songwriting. Henry goes on to discuss what’s fueling the inward-looking themes that drive his new LP, recently coming off of starring in Into the Woods and the nationally televised Beauty and the Beast, and why cast recordings are not his favorite.

Listen to Joshua Henry chat about "Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothing" and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.