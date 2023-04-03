Menu
Joshua Henry on New Music and Having Sara Bareilles and Phillipa Soo as a Sounding Board

The Into the Woods and Beauty and the Beast Broadway star tells us about his upcoming album

Joshua Henry Can't Nobody Tell Us Nothing interview podcast Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Joshua Henry, photo by Rengim Mutevellioglu
Consequence Staff
April 3, 2023

    Broadway star Joshua Henry sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new single, “Can’t Nobody Tell Us Nothing,” and his upcoming album.

    The singer-songwriter tells us about the specific day he found his falsetto; having folks like Sara Bareilles, Patina Miller, and Phillipa Soo as his sounding board and collaborators; and the moments when Broadway sounds leak into his songwriting. Henry goes on to discuss what’s fueling the inward-looking themes that drive his new LP, recently coming off of starring in Into the Woods and the nationally televised Beauty and the Beast, and why cast recordings are not his favorite.

    Related Video

    Listen to Joshua Henry chat about “Can’t Nobody Tell Us Nothing” and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

