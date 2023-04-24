JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown are headed out on a Summer 2023 tour in support of their collaborative album, SCARING THE HOES.

The “SCARING THE HOES Tour” kicks off on July 25th in Nashville and includes stops in Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and Austin before wrapping in Dallas on August 26th.

See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

SCARING THE HOES dropped on April 6th, and was preceded by “Lean Beef Patty” and the title track. It came after JPEGMAFIA featured on “Negro Spiritual” and produced “3 Tearz” off Brown’s last album, 2019’s uknowwhatimsayin¿

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown 2023 Tour Dates:

07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

07/26 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall

07/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National

07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

07/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

08/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

08/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

08/06 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall

08/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

08/09 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

08/12 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

08/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram Head Live!

08/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National

08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

08/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard

08/22 – New Orleans @ Joy Theatre

08/24 – Houston, TX @Warehouse Live

08/25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek

08/26 – Dallas, TX @ Factory Deep Ellum

JPEGMAFIA 2023 Tour Dates:

05/27 – London, UK @ NTS Presents One Day Festival

05/28 – Brussels, BE @ CORE Festival

05/31 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

06/02 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/06 – Segrate, IT @ Circolo Magnolia

06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/11 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival