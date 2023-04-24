JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown are headed out on a Summer 2023 tour in support of their collaborative album, SCARING THE HOES.
The “SCARING THE HOES Tour” kicks off on July 25th in Nashville and includes stops in Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and Austin before wrapping in Dallas on August 26th.
See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
SCARING THE HOES dropped on April 6th, and was preceded by “Lean Beef Patty” and the title track. It came after JPEGMAFIA featured on “Negro Spiritual” and produced “3 Tearz” off Brown’s last album, 2019’s uknowwhatimsayin¿
JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown 2023 Tour Dates:
07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
07/26 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall
07/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National
07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
07/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
08/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
08/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
08/06 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall
08/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
08/09 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
08/12 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
08/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram Head Live!
08/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National
08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
08/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard
08/22 – New Orleans @ Joy Theatre
08/24 – Houston, TX @Warehouse Live
08/25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek
08/26 – Dallas, TX @ Factory Deep Ellum
JPEGMAFIA 2023 Tour Dates:
05/27 – London, UK @ NTS Presents One Day Festival
05/28 – Brussels, BE @ CORE Festival
05/31 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
06/02 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/06 – Segrate, IT @ Circolo Magnolia
06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/11 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival
07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival