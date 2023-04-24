Menu
JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown Announce Summer 2023 Tour

In support of their collaborative album, SCARING THE HOES

jpegmafia danny brown 2023 scaring the hoes us tour
JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown’s “Lean Beef Patty” artwork
April 24, 2023 | 4:25pm ET

    JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown are headed out on a Summer 2023 tour in support of their collaborative album, SCARING THE HOES.

    The “SCARING THE HOES Tour” kicks off on July 25th in Nashville and includes stops in Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and Austin before wrapping in Dallas on August 26th.

    See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    SCARING THE HOES dropped on April 6th, and was preceded by “Lean Beef Patty” and the title track. It came after JPEGMAFIA featured on “Negro Spiritual” and produced “3 Tearz” off Brown’s last album, 2019’s uknowwhatimsayin¿

    JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    07/26 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall
    07/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National
    07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
    07/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    08/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    08/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    08/06 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall
    08/08 – Philadelphia, PA @  Franklin Music Hall
    08/09 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
    08/12 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    08/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram Head Live!
    08/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    08/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
    08/20 – Orlando, FL @   The Vanguard
    08/22 – New Orleans @ Joy Theatre
    08/24 – Houston, TX @Warehouse Live
    08/25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek
    08/26 – Dallas, TX @ Factory Deep Ellum

    JPEGMAFIA 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/27 – London, UK @ NTS Presents One Day Festival
    05/28 – Brussels, BE @ CORE Festival
    05/31 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
    06/02 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
    06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/06 – Segrate, IT @ Circolo Magnolia
    06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/11 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival
    07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

    jpegmafia danny brown 2023 scaring the hoes us tour poster

Artists

