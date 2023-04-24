Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Julie Byrne Announces New Album The Greater Wings, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

Hear lead single "Summer Glass"

Advertisement
julie byrne the greater wings summer grass folk chamber pop album single new music news listen tour dates tickets
Julie Byrne, photo by Tonje Thilesen
Follow
April 24, 2023 | 3:12pm ET

    Julie Byrne is gearing up to share her first album in six years, The Greater Wings. To celebrate the announcement, the singer-songwriter has shared the record’s lead single “Summer Glass” as well as a run of 2023 tour dates.

    Byrne made The Grater Wings with a small crew of close collaborators across Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. On the record, her folksy fingerpicked guitar is bolstered by synthesizer, harp, strings, and Byrne’s latest instrument, the piano. Thematically, the album meditates on stages of grief, but bittersweetly underscored by the power of resilience in its wake.

    “My hope for The Greater Wings is that it lives as a love letter to my chosen family and as an expression of the depth of my commitment to our shared future,” Byrne says in a press release. “Being reshaped by grief also has me more aware of what death does not take from me. I commit that to heart, to words, to sound. Music is not bound to any kind of linear time, so in the capacity to record and speak to the future: this is what it felt like to me, when we were simultaneous, alive, occurring all at once. What it has felt like to go up against my edge and push, the love that has made it worth all this fight. These memories are my values, they belong with me.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Summer Glass” is a mesmerizing ballad that appears to ponder the circle of life: “One day the skin that holds me will be dust/ And I’ll be ready to travel again,” Byrne sings. In lieu of any drums, the track is tethered by a scintillating synth ostinato that calls to mind the humbling, curious feeling of stargazing on a clear night.

    Byrne’s tour will take her across the UK, Europe, and the US, including a show at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom. Tickets will be available at Byrne’s website; after they go on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Watch the music video for “Summer Glass” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for The Greater Wings as well as Byrne’s tour dates.

    Advertisement

    Byrne’s last album was 2017’s Not Even Happiness, which Consequence named one of the top 50 albums of that year.

    The Greater Wings Artwork:

    julie byrne the greater wings summer grass folk chamber pop album single new music news listen tour dates tickets

    The Greater Wings Tracklist:
    01. The Greater Wings
    02. Portrait of a Clear Day
    03. Moonless
    04. Summer Glass
    05. Summer’s End
    06. Lightning Comes Up From the Ground
    07. Flare
    08. Conversation is a Flowstate
    09. Hope’s Return
    10. Death Is the Diamond

    Julie Byrne 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/23 – Hebden, UK @ Bridge Trades Club
    07/26 – London, UK @ Kings Place Hall
    07/28 – Brighton, UK @ St Barts
    08/18-20 – Brecon Beacons, Wales @ Green Man Festival
    09/5 – Seattle,WA @ Fremont Abbey
    09/6 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
    09/8 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
    09/9 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
    09/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
    09/14 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
    09/19 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
    09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (Sanctuary)
    09/21 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    09/29 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
    09/30 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
    11/16 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono
    11/18 – Manchester, UK @ St Michael’s Church
    11/22 – Bristol, UK @ The Jam Jar
    11/24 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans Upstairs
    11/25 – Dublin, IE @ Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire
    11/26 – Belfast, IE @ The Black Box

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the clientele i am not there anymore blue over blue tour dates 2023 new album single tracklist indie rock music news

The Clientele Announce New Album I Am Not There Anymore, Share 2023 Tour Dates

April 24, 2023

U2 tickets tour las vegas residency achtung baby presale verified fan onsale register bono the edge

How to Get Tickets to U2's Las Vegas Residency

April 24, 2023

willie nelson cancels indoor concerts covid 19

Willie Nelson Announces 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, and More

April 24, 2023

U2, photo by Helena Christensen

U2 Confirm Dates for "Achtung Baby Live" Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas

April 24, 2023

alter bridge sevendust wvh tour

Alter Bridge Add Summer 2023 North American Tour with Sevendust and Mammoth WVH

April 24, 2023

Drake tickets 2023 tour its all a blur 21 savage live presale code dates shows onsale

How to Get Tickets to Drake's 2023 Tour

April 24, 2023

Drake to embark on "It's All A Blur" tour

Drake Announces First North American Tour in Five Years [Updated]

April 24, 2023

Feid tickets 2023 tour Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground live shows dates presale north america

How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Feid's 2023 Tour

April 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Julie Byrne Announces New Album The Greater Wings, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter