Karol G Announces Summer 2023 Tour

Including stops in Las Vegas, Miami, Houston, and more

Karol G, photo by Ernesto Sampons
April 27, 2023 | 10:41am ET

    Karol G is making her return to the stage with a Summer 2023 stadium tour.

    The six-city “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” tour kicks off on August 11th in Las Vegas ahead of a concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. After that, the trek will make stops in Miami, Houston, and Dallas before wrapping up in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 7th. Additionally, Karol G will play Lollapalooza in Chicago.

    A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is now ongoing through Sunday, April 30th. The Verified Fan pre-sale will commence on Wednesday, May 3rd, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, May 5th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them via  StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Karol G released her most recent album, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, this past February. Earlier this month, she made her Saturday Night Live debut, performing “MIENTRAS ME CURO DEL CORA” and “TUS GAFITAS.”

    Karol G 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
    08/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
    08/25 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
    08/29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
    09/02 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl
    09/07 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

