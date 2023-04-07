Menu
Kaytranada and Aminé Announce Joint Project KAYTRAMINÉ, Share “4EVA” Featuring Pharrell: Stream

The duo's debut album is slated for May

Kaytranada Amine KAYTRAMINÉ 4eva pharrell 2023 album single
Kaytranada and Aminé, photo by Lucas Creighton
April 7, 2023 | 12:00am ET

    Producer Kaytranada and Portland rapper Aminé have paired up for a full-length collaborative project, under the portmanteau KAYTRAMINÉ, and make a lasting first impression with their debut single, “4EVA,” featuring Pharrell Williams.

    The album, which is tentatively scheduled to release in May, reunites the two artists after nearly a decade of mutual behind-the-scenes support that has so far only resulted in three Kaytranada-produced tracks on Aminé’s 2015 mixtape, Calling Brio. Now, the duo have shared their first, fully-split single, “4EVA” with production and vocal assists from Pharrell Williams and a music video directed by frequent Aminé collaborator Jack Begert. Watch it below.

    KAYTRAMINÉ arrives after a similar year-plus release gap for both artists. Aminé’s TWOPOINTFIVE project and Kaytranada’s Intimidated EP dropped within two weeks of each other in November 2021, and the latter’s 2022 single “Twin Flame” with Anderson. Paak has stood as the sole offering from either ever since.

    In April, Kaytranada and Aminé will have the chance to connect with their “4EVA” collaborator Pharrell at his 2023 Virginia Beach-based Something in the Water festival, where all three are individually slated to perform. In addition to a spot at both weekends of Coachella, Kaytranada will also embark to Europe this summer as part of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” world tour. Browse for tickets to Kaytranada’s full itinerary here and check for any upcoming live dates with Aminé here.

    “4EVA” Artwork:

    Kaytranada Amine KAYTRAMINÉ 4eva pharrell 2023 album single cover artwork

