Kesha Announces New Album Gag Order

The Rick Rubin-produced project is due out on May 19th

kesha gag order album announcement
Kesha, photo by Vince Haycock
April 25, 2023 | 11:16am ET

    Kesha has readied her fifth album, Gag Order. The Rick Rubin-produced LP arrives May 19th and the first look at the record — two songs called “Eat the Acid” and “Fine Line” — will drop Friday, April 28th.

    Kesha executive produced Gag Order alongside Rubin, the legendary Def Jam co-founder and boardsman behind albums by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Beastie Boys. In a statement, the artist described the “post-pop” record as the result of facing her emotional darkness head-on.

    “Without the darkness there is no light. So I let my darkness have the light. I can’t fight the truth. Life is difficult and painful. It is for everyone,” Kesha said. “An artist doesn’t exist to make others happy. I believe an artist gives voice, motion, color to the emotions we all have. The good emotions, and the unmanageably fucking miserable ones.”

    The album’s title is likely a reference to Kesha’s legal battle with producer Dr. Luke. In 2014, she sued the producer for sexual assault, asking the court to break her contract with him. Over several years, her cases were repeatedly dismissed and her appeals to be freed from Dr. Luke’s label denied. All of the singer’s albums since the legal battle began — including Gag Order — have been released via Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records.

    Pre-orders for Gag Order are ongoing, and you can check out the album’s artwork below. The project follows Kesha’s 2020 record High RoadSince then, she’s covered T. Rex’s “Children of the Revolution” and performed with Foo Fighters in honor of Taylor Hawkins.

    Gag Order Artwork:

    kesha gag order album artwork

