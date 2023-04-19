Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Hosted by Adam Unze (The Opus), The Spark Parade explores creativity in all its forms by asking musicians, artists, comedians, and other creators to share the single cultural work that has most inspired them. Whether it’s a song, a movie, a stand-up special, a painting, or a poem, we all have something that sparks a desire to produce our own original works. On The Spark Parade, guests reveal that unique piece of art that ignites within them to fire of creation.

For its debut episode on Consequence Podcast Network, Unze is joined by the wonder that is Kid Koala to talk about Dead Alive (also known Braindead).

Kid Koala has loved Peter Jackson’s (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) legendarily gory and hilarious third film since the moment he first laid eyes on it. It’s since become a part of his artistic DNA. He’s drawn inspiration from the black humor, incredible practical special effects, and unique visual style that have been imitated by genre filmmakers for over 30 years.

“It definitely is one of those films you feel like your brain’s growing new synapses, because it doesn’t really have anything for it to link to that you witnessed before,” Kid Koala, aka Eric San, says. “It’s one of those films that really just changed forever what I thought was possible in a film — not just in that range, but just in art in general. I think that, raised on a steady diet of that, raised on a steady diet of The Muppet Show or Monty Python… It was just like, ‘Oh, okay, so this is an album?’ It’s not just 10 songs that are tailor cut for radio plays; they could literally go all over the place and enjoy the universe that they’re in.”

Listen to Kid Koala chat about Dead Alive and more on this special Consequence Podcast Network debut episode of Spark Parade above. Please also take the time to like, review, and subscribe to the Spark Parade wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.