Kid Rock Shoots Up Cases of Bud Light in Dumbest Social Media Video of the Week

In protest of Bud Light's gift to trans activist Dylan Mulvaney

Kid Rock shoots Bud Light
Photo via Twitter
April 4, 2023 | 9:03am ET

    As captain of the triggered brigade, Kid Rock is leading a full-frontal assault against aluminum cans.

    Anheuser-Busch recently partnered with social media influencer and transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney for a promotion around March Madness. In an Instagram post, Mulvaney also revealed that she received a few custom cans of Bud Light featuring her likeness in celebration of “day 365 of womanhood.”

    As far as I can tell, Bud Light cans featuring Mulvaney’s photo were merely sent to her as a gift and are not available to purchase anywhere else. But that didn’t stop the conservative outrage machine from calling for a mass boycott of Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light.

    “Devil Without a Cause” singer Kid Rock went even further, and dumber. In a social media video filmed less than a week after a school shooting in his hometown of Nashville left six people dead,  Kid Rock filmed himself firing a semi-automatic rifle at several cases of Bud Light (which he presumably paid for himself).

    “Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible,” Kid Rock said before pulling the trigger. Once finished, he exclaimed, “Fuck Bud Light. Fuck Anheuser-Busch.”

    That’ll show ’em.

