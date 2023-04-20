Killer Mike Announces New Solo Album, Shares “Don’t Let the Devil” Featuring El-P: Stream

In celebration of his birthday, Killer Mike has announced his new album, MICHAEL, which marks the Run the Jewels member’s first solo effort in more than a decade. The project is out on June 16th, and includes the first preview “Don’t Let the Devil,” featuring his RTJ partner El-P and thankugoodsir.

“RTJ is the X-Men, this is my Logan,” the Atlanta rapper said, in reference to Hugh Jackman’s 2017 masterpiece. MICHAEL is further described as Mike’s “most autobiographical and independent album to date.”

Like Killer Mike’s last solo LP R.A.P. Music, “Don’t Let the Devil” was produced by El-P, who called upon Chicago luminary No I.D. and frequent RTJ collaborator Little Shalimar for assistance. Over a soulful beat, Mike spits an opening verse with lines like, “The jewels runners, the product of many cruel summers/ And the description was fittin’, they say it’s two gunners,” before giving way to El-P’s verse.

The track could fit right into a Run the Jewels album, and Mike admitted as much in a statement, saying, “My favorite group (US) with my favorite producers! It’s our 10 year anniversary and MICHAEL is an origin story so I wanted to start w/ El.” Stream it below.

“Don’t Let the Devil” follows last year’s “RUN” featuring Dave Chappelle and Young Thug — which marked Mike’s first solo music in 10 years — and “Talk’n That Shit!” In September, Run the Jewels will set out on a 10th anniversary tour in celebration of their self-titled debut. Grab your tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.