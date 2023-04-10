Kim Kardashian to Star in American Horror Story Season 12

After reminding American Horror Story fans of the Rubber Man with her Balenciaga outfit at a Donda listening event, Kim Kardashian has been tapped for a starring role in Season 12 of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series.

Murphy and Kardashian shared the news on social media with a new teaser trailer. “Emma [Roberts] and Kim are Delicate,” Murphy wrote in his Instagram caption. “This summer. FX and Stream on @hulu #AHSFX.” Watch the clip below.

Roberts last appeared in Season 9 of AHS, which was subtitled 1984. Murphy appears to be teasing the upcoming installment is subtitled Delicate, but we’ll find out soon enough with the summer release window fast approaching.

Other than her own Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim’s filmography includes TV roles in CSI: NY and the Lifetime legal comedy Drop Dead Diva, as well as a 2021 gig hosting SNL in which she spoofed Aladdin with then-beau Pete Davidson. She’s also voiced Delores in PAW Patrol: The Movie and its upcoming sequel, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Season 11 of American Horror Story, subtitled NYC, last aired in November 2022. Back in 2020, FX renewed the series through Season 13. Murphy has plenty of other projects in the works as well, including Season 2 of The Watcher and additional installments of his Netflix Monster anthology series.