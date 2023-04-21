Menu
Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj Team Up on “Alone”: Stream

The pair sample Alice DeeJay's '90s hit "Better Off Alone"

Kim Petras Nicki Minaj Alone new song Alice DeeJay Better Off Alone
Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj (photo by Alex “Grizz” Loucas)
April 21, 2023 | 12:00am ET

    Kim Petras has enlisted Nicki Minaj for the single “Alone,” the latest track from the singer’s untitled debut studio album. Continuing the persistent trend of reviving Y2K-era hits, the new song samples Alice DeeJay’s instantly-recognizable 1999 Eurodance hit “Better Off Alone.”

    Petras teased the collab on her Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter with audio snippets and hints to decipher. It’s the third single to come from her major label debut, due out sometime this year. The club hit follows early 2023’s “brrr,” an industrial pop ditty offering another nod to the dance music she was influenced by as a teen.

    Earlier this year, Petras took home her first Grammy alongside Sam Smith for “Unholy,” which was named Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Minaj recently lent a guest verse to Ice Spice for a remix of “Princess Diana.”

