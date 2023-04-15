King Charles Forced to Book American Artists for Coronation Concert

King Charles’ upcoming coronation will include a celebratory concert held at Windsor Castle on May 7th. However, after several UK artists reportedly declined to take part in the festivities, a pair of American artists have been booked as headliners: Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, and Elton John were among the UK artists who reportedly passed up invitations to celebrate Charles’ monarchy.

The King of England did manage to book one UK act in pop group Take That, who will be playing their first show in four years at the coronation. However, Robbie Williams, who left the group in 2014, is not expected to take part in the performance.

Other confirmed acts include opera singers Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, and classical composer Alexis Ffrench.

The concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.