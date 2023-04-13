King Krule Announces New Album Space Heavy, Shares “Seaforth”: Stream

A new King Krule album is coming soon. Space Heavy is out June 9th via Matador, and the project’s mastermind Archy Marshall has offered a sample of what’s to come with the lovely new single “Seaforth.”

Now a decade out from his debut album as King Krule, Marshall wrote Space Heavy over the past couple of years while traveling back and forth between London and Liverpool, the two cities where he’s been dividing his time. The album is billed as an exploration of “the space between” — or, as a press release explains further, “the space haunted by dreams of love, touching a narrative of lost connection, losing people and situations to the guillotine of the universe.”

Once Marshall wrote the record, he fleshed it out in-studio with producer Dilip Harris, as well as longtime band members saxophonist Ignacio Salvadores, drummer George Bass, bassist James Wilson, and guitarist Jack Towell. Pre-orders for physical copies are ongoing.

Sonically, “Seaforth” is a bit more chipper than the music we’ve grown accustomed to hearing from King Krule, but it still comes packaged in his characteristically dark point of view. Over a breezy tempo and bright, dreamy guitars, Marshall’s narrator appears to reflect on the experience of romantic love in the context of a doomed universe: “Baby, this faith is all I have/ We share the dark days between us/ They put a heavy space between us,” he broods. But it does’t sound like he’s agonizing too much over said dark days — instead, “Seaforth” seems to relish the miracle of finding true love in a cruel world.

Better yet, “Seaforth” arrives with an accompanying music video that stars Marshall and his band alongside some incredibly cute puppies. Check it out below, and then keep scrolling to see the album artwork and tracklist for Space Heavy.

Marshall’s last King Krule LP was 2020’s Man Alive!

Space Heavy Artwork:

Space Heavy Tracklist:

01. Flimsier

02. Pink Shell

03. Seaforth

04. That Is My Life, That Is Yours

05. Tortoise of Independency

06. Empty Stomach Space Cadet

07. Flimsy

08. Hamburgerphobia

09. From The Swamp

10. Seagirl

11. Our Vacuum

12. Space Heavy

13. When Vanishing

14. If Only It Was Warmth

15. Wednesday Overcast