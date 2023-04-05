Menu
Kings of Convenience Announce First US Tour in 12 Years

In support of their 2021 album Peace or Love

Kings of Convenience, photo by Salvo Alibrio
April 5, 2023 | 2:26pm ET

    Kings of Convenience have announced a short run of US tour dates for Fall 2023. It marks their first such stateside trek since 2011.

    After 12 years of virtual silence from the Norwegian folk duo, they returned in 2021 with their fourth studio album Peace or Love. They’re keeping the reunion fun going with a stateside leg of live shows, commencing in New York City at Webster Hall on October 24th. Then, they’ll make stops in D.C., Pittsburgh, Chicago, Seattle, and San Fransisco, wrapping up November 3rd in Los Angeles at the Fonda Theatre.

    These new tour dates supplement Kings of Convenience’s already-announced tour dates across Europe, beginning in Copenhagen next week and hitting cities including Toulouse, Lyon, and Madrid. As for their new US shows, ticket pre-sale begins on Tuesday, April 11th at 10:00 a.m. local (use code VINYL) with general on-sale following Wednesday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can grab tickets at Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Kings of Convenience 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
    04/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
    04/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
    04/26 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
    04/27 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa
    04/28 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
    04/30 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma
    05/02 – Rennes, FR @ L’Antipode
    05/03 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
    05/06 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
    05/07 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
    06/15 – Porto Recanati, IT @ Arena Beniamino Gigli
    06/17 – Lido di Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate
    07/19 – Cascais, PT @ COOLJAZZ23
    07/21 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botánico
    10/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    10/25 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
    10/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    10/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
    10/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
    11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

