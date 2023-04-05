Kings of Convenience Announce First US Tour in 12 Years

Kings of Convenience have announced a short run of US tour dates for Fall 2023. It marks their first such stateside trek since 2011.
After 12 years of virtual silence from the Norwegian folk duo, they returned in 2021 with their fourth studio album Peace or Love. They’re keeping the reunion fun going with a stateside leg of live shows, commencing in New York City at Webster Hall on October 24th. Then, they’ll make stops in D.C., Pittsburgh, Chicago, Seattle, and San Fransisco, wrapping up November 3rd in Los Angeles at the Fonda Theatre.
These new tour dates supplement Kings of Convenience’s already-announced tour dates across Europe, beginning in Copenhagen next week and hitting cities including Toulouse, Lyon, and Madrid. As for their new US shows, ticket pre-sale begins on Tuesday, April 11th at 10:00 a.m. local (use code VINYL) with general on-sale following Wednesday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can grab tickets at Ticketmaster.
Kings of Convenience 2023 Tour Dates:
04/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
04/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
04/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
04/26 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
04/27 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa
04/28 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
04/30 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma
05/02 – Rennes, FR @ L’Antipode
05/03 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
05/06 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
05/07 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
06/15 – Porto Recanati, IT @ Arena Beniamino Gigli
06/17 – Lido di Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate
07/19 – Cascais, PT @ COOLJAZZ23
07/21 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botánico
10/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/25 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
10/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
10/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
10/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre