Kings of Convenience Announce First US Tour in 12 Years

Kings of Convenience have announced a short run of US tour dates for Fall 2023. It marks their first such stateside trek since 2011.

After 12 years of virtual silence from the Norwegian folk duo, they returned in 2021 with their fourth studio album Peace or Love. They’re keeping the reunion fun going with a stateside leg of live shows, commencing in New York City at Webster Hall on October 24th. Then, they’ll make stops in D.C., Pittsburgh, Chicago, Seattle, and San Fransisco, wrapping up November 3rd in Los Angeles at the Fonda Theatre.

These new tour dates supplement Kings of Convenience’s already-announced tour dates across Europe, beginning in Copenhagen next week and hitting cities including Toulouse, Lyon, and Madrid. As for their new US shows, ticket pre-sale begins on Tuesday, April 11th at 10:00 a.m. local (use code VINYL) with general on-sale following Wednesday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can grab tickets at Ticketmaster.

Kings of Convenience 2023 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

04/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

04/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

04/26 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

04/27 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa

04/28 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

04/30 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma

05/02 – Rennes, FR @ L’Antipode

05/03 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

05/06 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

05/07 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne

06/15 – Porto Recanati, IT @ Arena Beniamino Gigli

06/17 – Lido di Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate

07/19 – Cascais, PT @ COOLJAZZ23

07/21 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botánico

10/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/25 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

10/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre