Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Paul Stanley Calls Sex Reassignment for Children a “Sad and Dangerous Fad” in Unprompted Social Media Post

The veteran rocker believes that people are turning gender affirmation "into a game"

Advertisement
Kiss Paul Stanley gender affirmation comments
KISS’ Paul Stanley, photo by Amy Harris
April 30, 2023 | 5:02pm ET

    KISS singer-guitarist Paul Stanley felt compelled to offer his thoughts on sex reassignment (or gender affirmation) treatment for children, saying that “normalizing” it has “turned it into a sad and dangerous fad.”

    In a seemingly unprompted post on his social media pages on Sunday (April 30th), the veteran rocker stated that there is a “big difference” between “teaching acceptance” and encouraging children to pursue a life-changing path.

    His full statement reads as follows:

    “There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it. There ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice but turning this into a game or parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister’s clothes or a girl in her brother’s, we should lead them steps further down a path that’s far from the innocence of what they are doing. With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As expected, Stanley’s thoughts were met with strong responses from both sides of the debate. The Offspring’s guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman commented, “This is a very disappointing take, especially from someone who wore high-heels, makeup, & teased up hair his whole career. As a young kid your band helped teach me that I could be whatever I wanted to be. I guess it was just gimmickry after all. #thatsashame.”

    A fan on Instagram wrote, “Paul, I’m a lifelong fan. We’ve met a few times. I know you’ve got a big heart and I’m not sure you’ll even read this but worth a shot. Please reconsider this statement and consult with some trans people of any age and some parents of trans kids. Your statement not only comes off as transphobic and out of touch.”

    Another person remarked, “Normalization is not encouraging or confusing children. Normalization is allowing people to live happily and freely without fear. Gender dysphoria isn’t fun.”

    Advertisement

    Others defended Stanley, with one person writing, “As a member of the LGBTQ+ community and as a KISS fan from the 70s, I couldn’t agree more. Perfectly said!”

    kiss final shows
     Editor's Pick
    KISS Announce Their “Absolute Final Shows” on Farewell Tour

    Stanley’s comments come as KISS wrap up the South American leg of their farewell tour. The band has dates scheduled throughout the year, ending with a North American leg in the fall.

    See Paul Stanley’s post on Twitter below.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Robert Fripp and Toyah Bad Reputation

Robert Fripp and Toyah Return with Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation": Watch

April 30, 2023

Metallica in Amsterdam night 2 setlist

Metallica Play Second Show of "No Repeat" M72 World Tour: Video and Setlist

April 29, 2023

Crazy Town Seth Binzer Shifty Shellshock arrest DUI

Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Arrested for DUI Days After Violent Fight with Bandmate

April 29, 2023

bamboozle 2023 canceled atlantic city refused final permits

Bamboozle 2023 Canceled After Being Refused Final Permits

April 28, 2023

Rob Zombie to release classic horror soundtracks

Rob Zombie Teams with Waxwork Records to Release Classic Horror Movie Soundtracks

April 28, 2023

Metallica world tour kickoff

Metallica Kick Off 2023-2024 World Tour in Amsterdam: Video and Setlist

April 27, 2023

Van Halen classic lineup reunion

Eddie Van Halen Was Planning to Bring Back Michael Anthony for Van Halen Farewell Tour

April 27, 2023

Brad new album 2023

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Announce First New Album in 11 Years, Unveil Lead Single: Stream

April 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paul Stanley Calls Sex Reassignment for Children a "Sad and Dangerous Fad" in Unprompted Social Media Post

Menu Shop Search Newsletter