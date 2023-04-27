Kool Keith Announces New Album Black Elvis 2, Shares Title Track: Stream

Kool Keith has announced he’s bringing back the pompadour and shades for Black Elvis 2. The long-awaited sequel album arrives on June 16th via Mello Music Group, but you can preview it now with the title track.

The follow-up to Kool Keith’s 1999 cult classic Black Elvis/Lost in Space features a reunion with Marc Live — who collaborated with the rapper on the production of the original album — as well as guest appearances from Ice-T, Raaddrr Van, Dynamite, L’Orange, J. Stylez, and Agallah. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Produced by L’Orange, “Black Elvis 2 (Intro)” features sinister strings and the non sequitur rhymes that Kool Keith fans have come to expect: “Gigantor express, big like a robot/ I walk ’cause I’m so hot/ Back and forth on any tour/ Watch it with my rain pour/ Make it a like headboard.” Stream it below.

In March, Kool Keith teamed up with Real Bad Man for their album Serpent.

Black Elvis 2 Artwork:

Black Elvis 2 Tracklist:

01. Black Elvis 2 (Intro)

02. MAX

03. E-L-V-I-S

04. First Copy

05. Kindergarten Adults (feat. Raaddrr Van)

06. The Formula (feat. Ice-T & Marc Live)

07. Black Presley

08. All Marvel

09. Without My Culture (feat. Dynamite)

10. Feelin’ Me

11. Love Infringement

12. Space Mountain (feat. Marc Live)

13. Road Dog (feat. Agallah)

14. Machinery (feat. Raaddrr Van and Marc Live)

15. World Spin

16. Clifton’s Revenge