Kool Keith Announces New Album Black Elvis 2, Shares Title Track: Stream

Arriving on June 16th via Mello Music Group

kool keith black elvis 2 new album artwork tracklist title track stream
Kool Keith, photo by Robert Adam Mayer
April 27, 2023 | 1:00pm ET

    Kool Keith has announced he’s bringing back the pompadour and shades for Black Elvis 2. The long-awaited sequel album arrives on June 16th via Mello Music Group, but you can preview it now with the title track.

    The follow-up to Kool Keith’s 1999 cult classic Black Elvis/Lost in Space features a reunion with Marc Live — who collaborated with the rapper on the production of the original album — as well as guest appearances from Ice-T, Raaddrr Van, Dynamite, L’Orange, J. Stylez, and Agallah. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Produced by L’Orange, “Black Elvis 2 (Intro)” features sinister strings and the non sequitur rhymes that Kool Keith fans have come to expect: “Gigantor express, big like a robot/ I walk ’cause I’m so hot/ Back and forth on any tour/ Watch it with my rain pour/ Make it a like headboard.” Stream it below.

    In March, Kool Keith teamed up with Real Bad Man for their album Serpent.

    Black Elvis 2 Artwork:

    kool keith black elvis 2 new album artwork tracklist title track

    Black Elvis 2 Tracklist:
    01. Black Elvis 2 (Intro)
    02. MAX
    03. E-L-V-I-S
    04. First Copy
    05. Kindergarten Adults (feat. Raaddrr Van)
    06. The Formula (feat. Ice-T & Marc Live)
    07. Black Presley
    08. All Marvel
    09. Without My Culture (feat. Dynamite)
    10. Feelin’ Me
    11. Love Infringement
    12. Space Mountain (feat. Marc Live)
    13. Road Dog (feat. Agallah)
    14. Machinery (feat. Raaddrr Van and Marc Live)
    15. World Spin
    16. Clifton’s Revenge

