Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Heavy Song of the Week: Kvelertak Meld Hardcore and Black Metal on Ripper “Krøterveg Te Helvete”

Plus, essential tracks by Dødheimsgard, Frozen Soul, and Pissed Jeans

Advertisement
kvelertak heavy song of the week
Kvelertak, courtesy of Atom Splitter PR
April 14, 2023 | 9:10am ET

    Heavy Song of the Week is a feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the top spot goes to Kvelertak’s “Krøterveg Te Helvete.”

    The wait always feels so long between Kvelertak albums, but we can’t fault the Norwegian thrashers for taking their time. The results rarely disappoint, and if lead single “Krøterveg Te Helvete” is any indication, their fifth studio album Endling will be another rousing slab of infectious extreme metal.

    Here, Kvelertak tap into their tried-and-true combination of breakneck hardcore ala TSOPTC-era Refused and the black metal of the band’s homeland, as channeled through howls and rasps of vocalist Ivar Nikolaisen. It’s a marvelous pairing — often lovingly tagged “black ’n roll” — that Kvelertak have come to master over the years.

    Advertisement

    Honorable Mentions:

    Dødheimsgard – “Det Tomme Kalde Mørke”

    Norwegian sonic explorers Dødheimsgard may have started as a relatively by-the-book third-wave black metal band, but they’ve long since embraced a more varied musical palette including elements of industrial, electronic, and prog. New material from the ensemble is few and far between, due in part to the complexity and maximalism of its art. The uncompromising avant psychedelia of DHG’s latest single “Det Tomme Kalde Mørke” is equally fascinating and uncomfortable, ensnaring the attention of the adventurous listener with its beguiling flow of boundary-leaping ideas.

    Frozen Soul – “Glacial Domination (feat. Matt Heafy)”

    Frozen Soul enlisted Trivium’s Matt Heafy to produce their sophomore album Glacial Domination, giving the Texas band’s deep-and-gurgly death metal a boost in both fidelity and sonic depth. Heafy joins the band on the LP’s title track, adding his virtuosic touch to the backing guitar tracks and ripping a couple shred solos along the way.

    kvelertak 2023
     Editor's Pick
    Kvelertak Announce New Album, Unleash “Krøterveg Te Helvete”: Stream

    Pissed Jeans – “No Convenient Apocalypse”

    After a six-year hiatus, post-hardcore noise rockers Pissed Jeans signaled their return this week with the comeback single “No Convenient Apocalypse.” The band’s absurdist take on the genre — spearheaded by the boisterous blunt-force vocals of Matt Korvette — comes off as particularly relevant in these undeniably absurd times. Think early Jesus Lizard refracted through the past six years of political hoopla, plague, war, and bad news in general.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Kaytranada Amine KAYTRAMINÉ 4eva pharrell 2023 album single

Song of the Week: Kaytranada Joins Forces with Aminé and Pharrell for the Irresistible "4EVA"

April 7, 2023

poppy church outfit stream

Heavy Song of the Week: Poppy Is Back with the Electro-Industrial "Church Outfit"

April 7, 2023

metallica song of the week 72 seasons

Song of the Week: Metallica Turn Up the Heat on "72 Seasons"

March 31, 2023

after the burial nothing gold

Heavy Song of the Week: After the Burial Resurrect Themselves on “Nothing Gold”

March 31, 2023

jimin like crazy

Song of the Week: Jimin Gets Lost in the Lights with "Like Crazy"

March 24, 2023

Mammoth WVH Heavy Song of the Week

Heavy Song of the Week: Wolfgang Van Halen Shreds on Mammoth WVH's "Another Celebration at the End of the World"

March 24, 2023

donald glover childish gambino song of the week sticky swarm listen stream

Song of the Week: Childish Gambino Returns with the Candy-Coated Threat of "Sticky"

March 17, 2023

jesus piece heavy song of the week

Heavy Song of the Week: Jesus Piece Keep It Cryptic on "Silver Lining"

March 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Heavy Song of the Week: Kvelertak Meld Hardcore and Black Metal on Ripper "Krøterveg Te Helvete"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter