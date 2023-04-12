Menu
Kvelertak Announce New Album, Unleash “Krøterveg Te Helvete”: Stream

The Norwegian band's fifth album Endling is out September 8th

kvelertak 2023
Kvelertak, courtesy of Atom Splitter PR
April 12, 2023 | 10:22am ET

    Kvelertak have announced their fifth studio album Endling, out September 8th, and shared the lead single “Krøterveg Te Helvete.”

    The Norwegian heavy rockers have made their name with a classic-rock infused take on extreme metal, and “Krøterveg Te Helvete” should satiate longtime fans with its breakneck speed and visceral hooks. The track manages to equally evoke Refused-esque hardcore and the black metal of Kvelertak’s homeland.

    “‘Krøterveg Te Helvete’ is a celebration of the intolerable levels of hardships of being in a popular rock band in 2023,” the band remarked in a press release.

    Endling will arrive three years after Kvelertak’s last effort, Splid, marking the band’s second LP with singer Ivar Nikolaisen, who joined the band in 2018 following the departure of Erlend Hjelvik.

    “On Endling, we tell the stories of the extinct and dying men and women of Norway,” the band continued in its press statement. “Old and new myths, culture, and rituals come to life — the folklore that doesn’t fit a TV series concept. Vikings and trolls are for television. This is the real deal. As the sun fell, at the time when oxen are unyoked, following the trail cut by the footsteps of Rasmus Vardal, the marauders of rock came riding again, screaming Kielland is dead, long live Kielland!

    You can pre-order Endling via Rise Records. Watch the video for “Krøterveg Te Helvete” and see the album art and tracklist below.

    Endling Artwork:

    kvelertak endling

    Endling Tracklist:
    01. Krøterveg Te Helvete
    02. Fedrekult
    03. Likvoke
    04. Motsols
    05. Døgeniktens Kvad
    06. Endling
    07. Skoggangr
    08. Paranoia 297
    09. Svart September
    10. Morild

