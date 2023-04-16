Lana Del Rey made a guest appearance during Bleachers’ set at High Water Festival on Saturday perform the live debut of her song “Margaret.”

Off Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, “Margaret” is a duet between the 37-year-old singer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, and was co-written and co-produced by both artists. When Del Rey joined Bleachers on stage last night, Antonoff donned an acoustic guitar and the two delivered an intimate, stripped-back rendition of the tune. Watch video of the performance below.

Curated by Shovels & Rope, the two-day lineup for High Water Festival 2023 also features Beck, Wilco, Angel Olsen, and more. Held at Riverfront Park in Charleston, North Carolina, the festival launched in 2016 and has expanded in recent years.

Del Rey released Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in March. In her review, Consequence’s Mary Siroky wrote: “It’s hard to deny how well [Antonoff] seems to understand Lana Del Rey’s vision. These two operate well as partners, and maybe it’s because Antonoff’s style as a producer doesn’t seem particularly domineering — he’s curious, and content to follow where a song seems to be leading.”

In addition to the critical acclaim Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has received, Del Rey’s fans have been vocal about their support… including Taylor Swift, who said she’s “obsessed” with Del Rey and the new album onstage last month.