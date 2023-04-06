Lance Reddick’s Cause of Death Revealed as Heart Disease

Lance Reddick’s cause of death has been revealed on his death certificate as heart disease, according to TMZ.

The document reportedly lists the late actor’s immediate cause of death as ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

Reddick, best known for his roles in HBO’s The Wire and the John Wick franchise, died suddenly at the age of 60 on March 17th. He was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, and at the time, his publicist revealed that he died of natural causes without providing further details.

Just before his death, Reddick was in the middle of doing press for John Wick Chapter 4. He’s set to make a posthumous appearance in the franchise spinoff Ballerina.

Reddick’s John Wick castmates paid tribute to him by wearing blue ribbons to the film’s Los Angeles premiere, where Keanu Reeves praised his co-star for being “a remarkable artist.”

Besides The Wire and John Wick, Reddick found success with standout performances in Lost, Fringe, and Bosch, as well as memorable voice roles as Commander Zavala in the Destiny video games and Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

The actor is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

Revisit Reddick’s 2022 appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, in which he discussed his transition from The Wire and other dramas to taking on more comedic roles in the later years of his career.