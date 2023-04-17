LCD Soundsystem Announce Shows at Red Rocks with M.I.A. and Peaches

LCD Soundsystem have announced that they will be playing two dates at Morrison, Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 29th and 30th. They will be joined by M.I.A. and Peaches.

The shows will set the stage for LCD Soundsystem to then turn around and hit the road for the Re:SET concert series, which kicks off on June 2nd. Alongside the other headliners of the series — boygenius and Steve Lacy — the band has hand-picked openers for their dates, and will appear alongside Jamie xx, IDLES, and Big Freedia.

In addition to the Re:SET dates, LCD Soundsystem will also appear at the FORMAT Festival 2023, alongside Alanis Morissette, Modest Mouse, Leon Bridges, and more.

Tickets for LCD Soundsystem’s Red Rocks shows go on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 18th at 12:00 p.m. ET. Sign up for the pre-sale here. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Last year, LCD Soundsystem released “New Body Rhumba,” their first new song in five years. Used in the soundtrack for Noah Baumbach’s film White Noise, it earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. In December 2022, the band covered the Twin Peaks theme song, Julee Cruise’s “Falling,” as a tribute to Cruise and composer Angelo Badalamenti, who both passed away last year. Earlier in the year, LCD Soundsystem also paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie.