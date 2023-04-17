Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

LCD Soundsystem Announce Shows at Red Rocks with M.I.A. and Peaches

The band will play two dates at the iconic amphitheatre on May 29th and 30th

Advertisement
LCD Soundsystem Red Rocks MIA Peaches
LCD Soundsystem, photo by David Brendan Hall
April 17, 2023 | 12:34pm ET

    LCD Soundsystem have announced that they will be playing two dates at Morrison, Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 29th and 30th. They will be joined by M.I.A. and Peaches.

    The shows will set the stage for LCD Soundsystem to then turn around and hit the road for the Re:SET concert series, which kicks off on June 2nd. Alongside the other headliners of the series — boygenius and Steve Lacy — the band has hand-picked openers for their dates, and will appear alongside Jamie xx, IDLES, and Big Freedia.

    In addition to the Re:SET dates, LCD Soundsystem will also appear at the FORMAT Festival 2023, alongside Alanis Morissette, Modest Mouse, Leon Bridges, and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets for LCD Soundsystem’s Red Rocks shows go on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 18th at 12:00 p.m. ET. Sign up for the pre-sale here. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Last year, LCD Soundsystem released “New Body Rhumba,” their first new song in five years. Used in the soundtrack for Noah Baumbach’s film White Noise, it earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. In December 2022, the band covered the Twin Peaks theme song, Julee Cruise’s “Falling,” as a tribute to Cruise and composer Angelo Badalamenti, who both passed away last year. Earlier in the year, LCD Soundsystem also paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jai Paul live in 2023

Jai Paul Announces New Shows in New York and London

April 17, 2023

Sting 2023 north american tour dates my songs world onsale presale code joe sumner live

Sting Unveils North American Dates for 2023 World Tour

April 17, 2023

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu Announces US Tour with Yasiin Bey

April 17, 2023

BLACKPINK tickets 2022 2023 BORN PINK world tour dates

How to Get Tickets to BLACKPINK's "BORN PINK World Tour"

April 16, 2023

BLACKPINK at Coachella

BLACKPINK Announce New US Stadium Shows

April 16, 2023

Descendents

The Fest Unveils 2023 Lineup with Thursday, Descendents, Less Than Jake, and More

April 16, 2023

Coachella 2023 livestream

Coachella 2023 Livestream: Schedule, How to Watch & More

April 14, 2023

Volbeat Halestorm tour

Volbeat and Halestorm Team Up for Summer 2023 North American Tour

April 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

LCD Soundsystem Announce Shows at Red Rocks with M.I.A. and Peaches

Menu Shop Search Newsletter