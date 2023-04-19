Menu
Life of Agony and Sick of It All Announce Summer 2023 US Tour

The veteran New York City bands will hit the road together again in August

Life of Agony Sick of It All 2023 tour
Life of Agony (photo by Laura Miles Dresser) and Sick of It All (photo by Melinda Oswandel)
April 19, 2023 | 4:30pm ET

    Two New York City heavy music staples have added a new summer leg to their 2023 tour. Alt-metal veterans Life of Agony and hardcore heroes Sick of It All will hit the road together again for a US outing in August.

    The first leg of the “30 Sick Years of Agony” tour recently wrapped up with an April 1st gig in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. On Wednesday (April 19th), the bands announced a second leg, launching August 8th in Poughkeepsie, New York, and wrapping up August 27th in Queens, New York.

    A Live Nation pre-sale for the newly announced summer shows starts Thursday (April 20th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL, with a general sale starting Friday (April 21st). Fans can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Life of Agony most recently released 2019’s The Sound of Scars, but will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album, River Runs Red, on this tour — playing the classic 1993 album in its entirety. Sick of It All’s latest album is 2018’s Wake the Sleeping Dragon! 

    See Life of Agony and Sick of It All’s summer tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    Editor’s Note: This article was updated on April 19th with the announcement of the summer leg.

    Life of Agony and Sick of It All 2023 Summer Tour Dates:
    08/08 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
    08/09 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    08/11 – Bensalem, PA @ Broken Goblet
    08/12 – Clearfield, PA @ Upstage Music Festival
    08/13 – Detroit, MI @ Small’s
    08/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
    08/16 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Stan’s Room at Piere’s
    08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
    08/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
    08/26 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club
    08/27 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

