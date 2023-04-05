Menu
Little Dragon Give Into Their Animal Instincts on New Song “Slugs of Love”: Stream

A new one from the Swedish electronic band

Little Dragon
Little Dragon, photo by Delali Ayivi
April 5, 2023 | 2:27pm ET

    Swedish electronic band Little Dragon are back with “Slugs of Love,” a spirited new single. Check it out below.

    Slugs are famously slow molluscs, but “Slugs of Love” wiggles at a much quicker pace with propulsive bass from Little Dragon’s Fredrik Wallin and animated vocalizations from Yukimi Nagano. It’s the type of song the Gothenburg group says should be played “by a bunch of youngsters with rubberboots in different sparkling colors.” As for the slug reference, they clarified:

    “Did you know that Leopard Slugs perform a very sensual and acrobatic dance, an exchange between two individuals carrying the same set of reproduction systems? Maybe we are all yearning for love and ecstasy, as we turn more sluggish and slimy trying to convey this urge.”

    The track marks Little Dragon’s first release since last year’s Opening the Door EP, which featured an appearance from JID. Their last LP, meanwhile, was 2020’s New Me, Same Uswhich they followed with an album of remixes featuring the likes of Moses Sumney.

    “Slugs of Love” Artwork:
    little dragon slugs of love single artwork

