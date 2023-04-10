Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Little Simz Announces 2023 North American Tour

Marking her first North American dates since 2019

Advertisement
Little Simz 2023 north american tour dates schedule tickets
Little Simz, photo by Karolina Wielocha
Follow
April 10, 2023 | 12:03pm ET

    Little Simz has announced a Fall 2023 tour, marking her first North American dates since 2019.

    Kicking off in Chicago on September 20th, the 10-city trek will also make stops in Atlanta, Portland, Los Angeles, Toronto, Montreal, and more before wrapping in New York City on October 13th. See the full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, April 11th (use access code VINYL).

    Related Video

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Advertisement

    The British-Nigerian rapper had originally planned to play many of these cities last year, but canceled that tour while citing financial and mental strain. Instead, she put out another excellent album in NO THANK YOU and its accompanying short film of the same name.

    More recently, Little Simz performed “Heart on Fire” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and released a tour documentary called On Stage Off Stage.

    Little Simz 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/10-11 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife 2023
    06/30-07/02 – Lewes, UK @ Love Supreme Jazz Festival
    07/07 – Rotterdam, NL @ NN North Sea Jazz Festival
    09/20 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
    09/22-24 – Bentonville, AR @ FORMAT Festival
    09/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
    09/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The NOVO
    10/08 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    10/09 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    10/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    10/13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

    Advertisement

    Little Simz 2023 north american tour poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the who roger daltrey tour america doubtful tickets 2023 europe orchestra live shows dates

Roger Daltrey: It's Become Too Expensive for The Who to Tour America

April 9, 2023

Duran Duran

Duran Duran Announce 2023 North American Tour with Nile Rogers & Chic

April 7, 2023

5 seconds of summer tickets tour show 2023 live onsale presale code dates

How to Get Tickets to 5 Seconds of Summer's 2023 Tour

April 6, 2023

maggie rogers 2023 north american tour dates soccer mommy alvvays

Maggie Rogers Announces 2023 Tour

April 6, 2023

kings of convenience 2023 us tour dates tickets pre sale folk indie music news

Kings of Convenience Announce First US Tour in 12 Years

April 5, 2023

jeff tweedy 2023 north american solo tour dates

Jeff Tweedy Announces Summer 2023 Solo Tour

April 5, 2023

The Cure tour dates

The Cure Add New Dates to North American Tour

April 5, 2023

Albert Hammond Jr Melodies on Hiatus New Album 2023 Tour

Albert Hammond Jr Announces New Album Melodies on Hiatus, 2023 Tour Dates

April 4, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Little Simz Announces 2023 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter