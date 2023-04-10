Little Simz Announces 2023 North American Tour

Little Simz has announced a Fall 2023 tour, marking her first North American dates since 2019.

Kicking off in Chicago on September 20th, the 10-city trek will also make stops in Atlanta, Portland, Los Angeles, Toronto, Montreal, and more before wrapping in New York City on October 13th. See the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, April 11th (use access code VINYL).

Related Video

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Advertisement

The British-Nigerian rapper had originally planned to play many of these cities last year, but canceled that tour while citing financial and mental strain. Instead, she put out another excellent album in NO THANK YOU and its accompanying short film of the same name.

More recently, Little Simz performed “Heart on Fire” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and released a tour documentary called On Stage Off Stage.

Little Simz 2023 Tour Dates:

06/10-11 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife 2023

06/30-07/02 – Lewes, UK @ Love Supreme Jazz Festival

07/07 – Rotterdam, NL @ NN North Sea Jazz Festival

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

09/22-24 – Bentonville, AR @ FORMAT Festival

09/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

09/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The NOVO

10/08 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/09 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5