Lizzy McAlpine on Musicals and Songwriting for the Apple TV+ Series Dear Edward: Exclusive

It’s been a big year for singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine. A year ago this week, the Pennsylvania native released her terrific second album, Five Seconds Flat, which contained the TikTok breakout hit “ceilings” and the beautiful “all my ghosts,” which landed on our list of the Top 50 Songs of 2022. Now, with an even wider fanbase, McAlpine is gearing up for her biggest headlining tour yet, kicking off on April 18th and concluding in mid-May.

Though McAlpine’s been off the road for a few months, she’s eager to get back in front of her fans once again. “My fans are always so sweet,” she tells Consequence. “I feel like they are so welcoming and supportive and just so loving and caring.”

It’s easy to see why audiences are connecting deeply with McAlpine’s music; her songs reward close listening, like the cathartic twist in “ceilings” or the dark humor of “doomsday.” She thrives in specificity; the fluorescent lights of a 7-11 and a free Slurpee date become catalysts for a wedding daydream in “all my ghosts,” and the “orange show speedway” becomes a reminder of love lost and growth gained.

McAlpine’s subtle exercises in vulnerability are even more arresting considering her warm, dynamic voice. It’s fitting that musical theater is a big influence on her; McAlpine shares that she grew up listening to musicals like Wicked, saw Broadway shows every year, and “almost went to college for acting” before she decided on the prestigious Berklee College of Music. Not only does her theater penchant aid her abilities as a storyteller, it led to her working on a song with Dear Evan Hansen writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for the new Apple TV+ series, Dear Edward.

Luckily, McAlpine assures Consequence that there’s more new music to come. Before she heads back on tour, McAlpine is spending her time rehearsing with her band, writing new songs, building legos, watching HBO’s The Last of Us, and fawning over the music of Andy Shauf (whom she claims is her “favorite artist”).

Read the full Q&A with Lizzy McAlpine below.