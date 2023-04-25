Menu
LL Cool J Announces “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” Tour with The Roots, De La Soul, and More

The 24-show outing also promises Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Queen Latifah, Method Man & Redman, and more

The Roots (photo by Ben Kaye), LL Cool J (photo by Heather Kaplan), and De La Soul (photo by Sven Volkens)
The Roots (photo by Ben Kaye), LL Cool J (photo by Heather Kaplan), and De La Soul (photo by Sven Volkens)
April 25, 2023 | 1:50pm ET

    Hip-hop heads, rejoice: LL Cool J is about to embark on his first headline arena tour in 30 years, and he’s bringing a particularly stacked crew along with him. The rapper has curated the “F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live” tour, an upcoming traveling concert — a bit like his iconic Rock the Bells festival — that also promises performances from The Roots, De La Soul, Rick Ross, and many more.

    Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour will feature 24 shows each with a rotating cast of supporting acts. Each night will bring LL Cool J, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip to the stage, playing alongside a rotating cast of acts that include Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, and more. (Many of whom will also appear on the Rock the Bells Cruise going down this November.)

    “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour begins on June 25th in Boston at TD Garden before stopping in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on June 27th, rolling through arenas across the US and Canada, and wrapping things up on September 3rd in Los Angeles at Kia Forum.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, April 27th (use access code VINYL), followed by a general on sale on Friday, April 28th via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    See a trailer for “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour and its full schedule below.

    Earlier this year, LL Cool J participated in a massive medley at the Grammys celebrating half a century of hip-hop.

    “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    06/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    06/28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    07/01 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    07/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    07/04 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    07/06 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
    07/08 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    07/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    08/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    08/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    08/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    08/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
    08/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    08/24 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    08/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    08/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino Amphitheater
    08/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    09/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

