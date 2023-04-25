Hip-hop heads, rejoice: LL Cool J is about to embark on his first headline arena tour in 30 years, and he’s bringing a particularly stacked crew along with him. The rapper has curated the “F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live” tour, an upcoming traveling concert — a bit like his iconic Rock the Bells festival — that also promises performances from The Roots, De La Soul, Rick Ross, and many more.

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour will feature 24 shows each with a rotating cast of supporting acts. Each night will bring LL Cool J, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip to the stage, playing alongside a rotating cast of acts that include Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, and more. (Many of whom will also appear on the Rock the Bells Cruise going down this November.)

“The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour begins on June 25th in Boston at TD Garden before stopping in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on June 27th, rolling through arenas across the US and Canada, and wrapping things up on September 3rd in Los Angeles at Kia Forum.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, April 27th (use access code VINYL), followed by a general on sale on Friday, April 28th via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

See a trailer for “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour and its full schedule below.

Earlier this year, LL Cool J participated in a massive medley at the Grammys celebrating half a century of hip-hop.

“The F.O.R.C.E. Live” 2023 Tour Dates:

06/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

06/28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/01 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

07/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/04 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/06 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

07/08 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

07/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

08/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

08/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

08/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

08/24 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino Amphitheater

08/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum