Love and Rockets Announce First Tour Dates in 14 Years [Updated]

The trio of Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins will return to the road beginning in May

Love and Rockets
Love and Rockets, photo by Kevin Westenberg
April 11, 2023 | 10:42am ET

    Love and Rockets have announced their first tour in 14 years.

    The trio of Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins will play a string of west coast concerts in May, beginning with an appearance at Los Angeles’ Cruel World Festival. They also have dates scheduled in Oakland, Salt Lake City, Portland, and Seattle.

    Update: Love and Rockets have announced an expanded run of shows in June, including stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, and more.

    Tickets to select dates go on sale Thursday, April 13th via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets for shows already on sale can be found here.

    Love and Rockets were formed in the aftermath of Bauhaus’ initial split in 1983. Bauhaus briefly reunited last year for their first North American tour in 16 years; however, the tour was cut short so that frontman Peter Murphy could enter rehab. With Ash, David J, and Haskins regrouping as Love and Rockets, Murphy will spend the coming months taking part in the “Celebrating David Bowie” tribute tour.

    Love and Rockets 2023 Tour Dates:

    05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Cruel World
    05/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
    05/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    05/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    05/28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
    06/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Rivera Theatre
    06/07 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    06/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theater
    06/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
    06/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
    06/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
    06/15 – Dallas, TX @ Factory In Deep Ellum
    06/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
    06/17 – San Antinio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

