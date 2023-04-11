Love and Rockets have announced their first tour in 14 years.

The trio of Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins will play a string of west coast concerts in May, beginning with an appearance at Los Angeles’ Cruel World Festival. They also have dates scheduled in Oakland, Salt Lake City, Portland, and Seattle.

Update: Love and Rockets have announced an expanded run of shows in June, including stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, and more.

Tickets to select dates go on sale Thursday, April 13th via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets for shows already on sale can be found here.

Love and Rockets were formed in the aftermath of Bauhaus’ initial split in 1983. Bauhaus briefly reunited last year for their first North American tour in 16 years; however, the tour was cut short so that frontman Peter Murphy could enter rehab. With Ash, David J, and Haskins regrouping as Love and Rockets, Murphy will spend the coming months taking part in the “Celebrating David Bowie” tribute tour.

Love and Rockets 2023 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Cruel World

05/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

05/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

06/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Rivera Theatre

06/07 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

06/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theater

06/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

06/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

06/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

06/15 – Dallas, TX @ Factory In Deep Ellum

06/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

06/17 – San Antinio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port