Lucinda Williams Makes Her “New York Comeback” with Bruce Springsteen: Stream

First preview from her new album titled Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart

Lucinda Williams (photo by Danny Clinch) and Bruce Springsteen (photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
April 4, 2023 | 12:54pm ET

    Lucinda Williams has announced she is returning with a new album titled Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart, out June 30th via Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers. As a preview, the country icon has teamed up with Bruce Springsteen for the first single, “New York Comeback.”

    Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart was recorded while Williams was recovering from a stroke she suffered a few years back. At the time, she wasn’t able to write songs using her guitar and continued collaborating with her husband/manager Tom Overby while also bringing in singer-songwriter Jessie Malin to co-write three tracks and flesh out melodies. Williams’ longtime road manager, Travis Stephens, also co-wrote six songs on the album.

    Produced by Williams, Overby and Ray Kennedy, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart features backing vocals from Bruce Springsteen, Margo Price, Angel Olsen, Tommy Stinson, Jeremy Ivey, and more.

    Springsteen and his wife Patty Scialfa contribute backing melodies to “New York Comeback,” a triumphant rock song featuring rousing lyrics like, “Let me have the final say/ One last chance to do it my way/ One last shot, one last swing/ One final song to sing.” Stream the track below.

    Williams’ last album was 2020’s Good Souls Better Angels. She’ll be touring extensively in support of the new album, including a handful of co-headlining dates with Big Thief. See the full schedule below, and grab your tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart Artwork:

    lucinda williams stories from a rock n roll heart new album artwork

    Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart Tracklist:
    01. Let’s Get the Band Back Together (feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, Siobhan Maher Kennedy, Buddy Miller, and Sophie Gault)
    02. New York Comeback (feat. Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa)
    03. Last Call for the Truth
    04. Jukebox (feat. Angel Olsen)
    05. Stolen Moments
    06. Rock n Roll Heart (feat. Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa)
    07. This Is Not My Town (feat. Margo Price)
    08. Hum’s Liquor (feat. Tommy Stinson)
    09. Where the Song Will Find Me
    10. Never Gonna Fade Away

    Lucinda Williams 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    04/06 – Tyagarah, AU @ Byron Bay BluesFest
    04/09 – Melbourne, AU @ Bluesfest Melbourne
    04/20 – New York, NY @ City Winery
    04/21 – New York, NY @ City Winery
    04/22 – New York, NY @ City Winery
    04/26 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater
    04/28 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot
    04/29 – Westhampton Beach, NY @ Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
    05/02 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
    05/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    05/06 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre
    05/07 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
    05/20 – Prescott, AZ @ Pure Imagination Festival
    06/15-17 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival
    06/16 – Eridge, UK @ Black Deer Festival
    06/30 – Berwyn, IL @ FitzGerald’s
    07/21-23 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
    07/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *
    08/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *
    08/04 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *
    08/05 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *
    08/08 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
    12/02-06 – Puerto Aventuras, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky
    02/04-10 – Miami, FL @ Outlaw Country Cruise

    * = w/ Big Thief

