Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Slash, Billy Gibbons, and Paul Rodgers Lead Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute at CMT Awards: Watch

The scorching tribute also featured Warren Haynes, Chuck Leavell, LeAnn Rimes, and Wynonna Judd

Advertisement
Warren Haynes, Paul Rodgers, Slash, Billy Gibbons, Cody Johnson, Chuck Leavell and Wynonna Judd at the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Warren Haynes, Paul Rodgers, Slash, Billy Gibbons, Cody Johnson, Chuck Leavell and Wynonna Judd at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, photo by Christopher Polk via Getty Images
April 3, 2023 | 9:12am ET

    Lynyrd Skynyrd was honored at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night with a tribute performance from the combined forces of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons, Bad Company vocalist Paul Rodgers, and more. They performed a medley of “Simple Man” and “Sweet Home Alabama.”

    The all-star rock lineup was filled out by Gov’t Mule frontman Warren Haynes, keyboardist Chuck Leavell of The Allman Brothers Band, country singer Cody Johnson, and veteran Nashville session musicians Ethan Pilzer and Rich Redmond on bass and drums, respectively. Meanwhile, LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd assumed the vocal duties of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s classic back-up singers, “The Honkettes.”

    The performance celebrated the 50th anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 1973 debut LP, (pronounced ‘lĕh-‘nérd ‘skin-‘nérd), which set the southern rock standard with hits like “Free Bird,” “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” and “Tuesday’s Gone.” The tribute also doubled as a remembrance of the band’s late guitarist and last living original member Gary Rossington, who passed away in March at 71-years old. His widow, Dale Krantz-Rossington, has served as a backing vocalist for the group since 1987 and was in the audience alongside her fellow bandmates, Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlock.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The 2023 CMT Awards also included a tribute to the late Texas blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn by Gary Clark Jr., and Shania Twain was honored with the Equal Play Award, which recognizes advocacy for diversity in country music. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini hosted the event at Austin’s Moody Center.

    Lynyrd Skynyrd will be back on-stage themselves soon enough as they continue an extended farewell tour that includes a co-headlining trek with ZZ Top this summer. Browse for tickets and deals to all of the band’s upcoming live dates via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Latest Stories

BABYMETAL New member MOMOMETAL

BABYMETAL Officially Announce New Member MOMOMETAL

April 3, 2023

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Every Surprise Song Played by Taylor Swift on "The Eras Tour"

April 3, 2023

Tears for Fears announce 2023 tour

Tears for Fears Announce 2023 North American Tour

April 3, 2023

Seymour Stein with David Byrne and Madonna

Seymour Stein, Record Executive Who Signed Madonna and Talking Heads, Dead at 80

April 2, 2023

Jimin face review stanning bts podcast

Jimin’s FACE Album Review — Part 2: Stanning BTS Podcast

April 2, 2023

Clairo Shares Charitable Demo for Unreleased Song "For Now": Stream

April 2, 2023

NF tickets 2023 HOPE tour cordae dates live preorder onsale presale europe canada us shows

How to Get Tickets to NF's 2023 Tour

April 2, 2023

Suga of BTS

Suga of BTS Announces Solo Album D-DAY as Agust D

April 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Slash, Billy Gibbons, and Paul Rodgers Lead Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute at CMT Awards: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter