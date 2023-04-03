Earlier this year, Lzzy Hale and Daughtry unveiled a studio cover of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).” They recently reprised that collaboration at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where Hale joined the band onstage for a performance of the Journey classic.

Fan footage has now surfaced of Hale’s cameo, which came at the beginning of Daughtry’s encore. The crowd lights up when they hear the song’s iconic synth intro — cueing Chris Daughtry and Hale to take the stage in unison.

Daughtry had been performing the song as part of their encore prior to the London show, but this was the first time Lzzy and Chris duetted the song live together. The duo is spot-on vocally, mirroring the strong chemistry heard on the studio recording. The band is also airtight as it delivers a heavier rendition of the original tune.

Hale and Daughtry released “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” in January to mark the 40th anniversary of the song’s release as a single supporting Journey’s Frontiers album. As Hale explained, the two had been planning to release a duet for years. The song has since cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

“What better way to do that than by paying tribute to one of our mutual influences…. JOURNEY!” Hale remarked at the time of the track’s release. “This song is not only part of the Stranger Things soundtrack, but has been my go-to for karaoke for as long as I can remember! I’m so honored to have been a part of this and I hope it makes you smile as big as I did while recording it!”

Below you can watch Daughtry and Lzzy Hale cover Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” live in London and stream their previously released studio version.