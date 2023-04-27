M. Ward Announces New Album Supernatural Thing, Shares Title Track: Stream

M. Ward has announced his new album Supernatural Thing, which is set to release on June 23rd. As a preview, he’s released the record’s title track.

The album is Ward’s first in three years and features contributions from Neko Case, First Aid Kit, Jim James, Kelly Pratt, Shovels & Rope, and Scott McMicken. It also includes two covers — one of David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away” from his final album Blackstar, and a live recording of Daniel Johnston’s “Story of an Artist.”

“Supernatural Thing” as a single is an acoustic guitar-driven ditty with a jovial atmosphere, based on a message that came to Ward in a dream by none other than Elvis — “You can go anywhere you please.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Well, all my songs depend on dream imagery to some extent,” Ward said in a press release. “This was an actual dream I had about Elvis when he came to me and said that. I don’t know if it’s pandemic-related or not.”

Listen to “Supernatural Thing” and see the details for M. Ward’s new album below.

Ward is also set to embark on a short stint of European tour dates starting next month. Tickets can be found via Viagogo.

Supernatural Thing Album Art:

Supernatural Thing Tracklist:

01. lifeline

02. too young to die (feat. First Aid Kit)

03. supernatural thing

04. new kerrang (feat. Scott McMicken)

05. dedication hour (feat. Neko Case)

06. i can’t give everything away (feat. Jim James)

07. engine 5 (feat. First Aid Kit)

08. mr. dixon (feat. Shovels & Rope)

09. for good (feat. Kelly Pratt)

10. story of an artist