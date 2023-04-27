Menu
M. Ward Announces New Album Supernatural Thing, Shares Title Track: Stream

First Aid Kit, Neko Case, and Jim James are among the album's guest contributors

M. Ward supernatural thing new album
M. Ward (photo by Jacob Boll)
April 27, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    M. Ward has announced his new album Supernatural Thing, which is set to release on June 23rd. As a preview, he’s released the record’s title track.

    The album is Ward’s first in three years and features contributions from Neko Case, First Aid Kit, Jim James, Kelly Pratt, Shovels & Rope, and Scott McMicken. It also includes two covers — one of David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away” from his final album Blackstar, and a live recording of Daniel Johnston’s “Story of an Artist.”

    “Supernatural Thing” as a single is an acoustic guitar-driven ditty with a jovial atmosphere, based on a message that came to Ward in a dream by none other than Elvis — “You can go anywhere you please.”

    “Well, all my songs depend on dream imagery to some extent,” Ward said in a press release. “This was an actual dream I had about Elvis when he came to me and said that. I don’t know if it’s pandemic-related or not.”

    Listen to “Supernatural Thing” and see the details for M. Ward’s new album below.

    Ward is also set to embark on a short stint of European tour dates starting next month. Tickets can be found via Viagogo.

    Supernatural Thing Album Art:

    M. Ward Supernatural Thing new album

    Supernatural Thing Tracklist:
    01. lifeline
    02. too young to die (feat. First Aid Kit)
    03. supernatural thing
    04. new kerrang (feat. Scott McMicken)
    05. dedication hour (feat. Neko Case)
    06. i can’t give everything away (feat. Jim James)
    07. engine 5 (feat. First Aid Kit)
    08. mr. dixon (feat. Shovels & Rope)
    09. for good (feat. Kelly Pratt)
    10. story of an artist

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

