Mac DeMarco Announces 2023 “Five Easy Hot Dogs Live” Tour

With runs in Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and London

mac demarco five easy hot dogs live tour dates 2023 music indie rock news tickets
Mac DeMarco, photo by Kiera McNally
April 18, 2023 | 2:54pm ET

    Mac DeMarco is bringing all five of his easy hot dogs on the road this July. The singer-songwriter has announced a handful of live tour dates in support of Five Easy Hot Dogshis 2022 instrumental album.

    Although the making of Five Easy Hot Dogs took DeMarco on an entire continental road trip — each song is named after the city it was recorded in — “Five Easy Hot Dogs Live” will be a limited stint with shows in just four cities. He’ll start with just one show at the Ford Theatre in Los Angeles, followed by a three-night run at New York’s Webster Hall, three nights at Paris’ Cabaret Sauvage, and wrapping up with another three nights at London’s Hackney Empire.

    DeMarco will be performing the entirety of Five Easy Hot Dogs, as well as new arrangements of select tracks across his catalog, along with a full band. “Should be nice, should be different, hopefully, it will be special,” he writes in a press release.

    Related Video

    Tickets for DeMarco’s New York show go on sale April 21st at 10:00 a.m. ET; London and Paris on April 21st at 10:00 a.m. BT; and Los Angeles on May 9th at 10:00 a.m. PT. You can get yours via DeMarco’s website.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Last December, DeMarco also continued his tradition of Christmas covers with his rendition of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

    Mac DeMarco 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford Theatre
    07/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    07/19 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    07/20 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    07/24 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
    07/25 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
    07/26 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
    07/30 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire
    07/31 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire
    08/01 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire

Mac DeMarco Announces 2023 "Five Easy Hot Dogs Live" Tour

