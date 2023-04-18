Mac DeMarco Announces 2023 “Five Easy Hot Dogs Live” Tour

Mac DeMarco is bringing all five of his easy hot dogs on the road this July. The singer-songwriter has announced a handful of live tour dates in support of Five Easy Hot Dogs, his 2022 instrumental album.

Although the making of Five Easy Hot Dogs took DeMarco on an entire continental road trip — each song is named after the city it was recorded in — “Five Easy Hot Dogs Live” will be a limited stint with shows in just four cities. He’ll start with just one show at the Ford Theatre in Los Angeles, followed by a three-night run at New York’s Webster Hall, three nights at Paris’ Cabaret Sauvage, and wrapping up with another three nights at London’s Hackney Empire.

DeMarco will be performing the entirety of Five Easy Hot Dogs, as well as new arrangements of select tracks across his catalog, along with a full band. “Should be nice, should be different, hopefully, it will be special,” he writes in a press release.

Tickets for DeMarco’s New York show go on sale April 21st at 10:00 a.m. ET; London and Paris on April 21st at 10:00 a.m. BT; and Los Angeles on May 9th at 10:00 a.m. PT. You can get yours via DeMarco’s website.

Last December, DeMarco also continued his tradition of Christmas covers with his rendition of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

Mac DeMarco 2023 Tour Dates:

07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford Theatre

07/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

07/19 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

07/20 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

07/24 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

07/25 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

07/26 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

07/30 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire

07/31 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire

08/01 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire