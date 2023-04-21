Menu
Mac DeMarco Drops Nine-Hour, 199-Song Album One Wayne G: Stream

Comprised of demos and sketches of material recorded between 2018 and early 2023

Mac DeMarco, photo by Ben Kaye
April 21, 2023 | 10:43am ET

    Mac DeMarco has cracked his vault wide open with a 199-song collection spanning roughly nine hours. Titled One Wayne G, it’s mostly comprised of demos and sketches of material recorded between 2018 and early 2023. Fill your day with music by streaming it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    As Pitchfork points out, the title appears to be a tribute to Edmonton Oilers great Wayne Gretzky, who famously wore the number 99. Mac’s Record Label posted two photos of the Hockey Hall of Famer to its Instagram Stories, one of which had the caption, “There is only One Wayne G.” DeMarco was raised in Edmonton, where Gretzky led the Oilers to four championships in the ’80s.

    One Wayne G follows DeMarco’s 2022 instrumental album Five Easy Hot Dogs, which he will support with a four-city tour beginning in July. Grab your tickets now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    One Wayne G Artwork:

    Mac DeMarco One Wayne G artwork

    One Wayne G Tracklist:
    01. 20180512
    02. 20180529
    03. 20180701
    04. 20180702
    05. 20180702 2
    06. 20180816
    07. 20180913
    08. 20180924
    09. 20180927
    10. 20180930
    11. 20181002
    12. 20181019
    13. 20181108
    14. 20181212
    15. 20190127
    16. 20190205
    17. 20190205 2
    18. 20190205 3
    19. 20190206
    20. 20190210
    21. 20190622
    22. 20190722
    23. 20190723
    24. 20190724
    25. 20190724 2
    26. 20190726
    27. 20190728
    28. 20190729
    29. 20190730
    30. 20190801
    31. 20190802
    32. 20190813
    33. 20190813 2
    34. 20190813 3
    35. 20190826
    36. 20191009
    37. 20191010
    38. 20191011
    39. 20191012
    40. 20191202
    41. 20191215
    42. 20191216
    43. 20191219
    44. 20191227
    45. 20191228
    46. 20191229
    47. 20200101
    48. 20200107
    49. 20200107 2
    50. 20200108
    51. 20200109
    52. 20200115
    53. 20200223
    54. 20200225
    55. 20200228
    56. 20200229
    57. 20200229 2
    58. 20200316
    59. 20200317
    60. 20200323
    61. 20200323 2
    62. 20200324
    63. 20200326
    64. 20200327
    65. 20200329
    66. 20200330
    67. 20200402
    68. 20200801
    69. 20200802
    70. 20200808
    71. 20200811
    72. 20200812
    73. 20200813
    74. 20200816 She Want the Sandwich
    75. 20200817 Proud True Toyota
    76. 20200819 She Get the Gold Star
    77. 20200820 Turn My TV On
    78. 20200821 Cowboy Shit
    79. 20200823 Inside the Beavers Dam
    80. 20200922
    81. 20201022
    82. 20201023
    83. 20201023 2
    84. 20201110
    85. 20201110 2
    86. 20201111
    87. 20201111 2
    88. 20201115
    89. 20201119
    90. 20201119 2
    91. 20201124
    92. 20201125
    93. 20201126
    94. 20201126 2
    95. 20201126 3
    96. 20201127
    97. 20201128
    98. 20201128 2
    99. 20201128 3
    100. 20201203
    101. 20201228
    102. 20201230
    103. 20201231
    104. 20210215 Ball for the Coach
    105. 20210216 Goodnight Baby
    106. 20210217 Scarecrow
    107. 20210218 Round Here
    108. 20210220 China
    109. 20210220 Stratocaster
    110. 20210221 Father of the Year
    111. 210301
    112. 20210303
    113. 20210306
    114. 20210306 2
    115. 20210306 3
    116. 20210306 4
    117. 20210307
    118. 20210327
    119. 20210507
    120. 20210511
    121. 20210516
    122. 20210517
    123. 20210518
    124. 20210529
    125. 20210601
    126. 20210603
    127. 20210606
    128. 20210612
    129. 20210616
    130. 20210616 2
    131. 20210621
    132. 20210629
    133. 20210629 2
    134. 20210630
    135. 20210701
    136. 20210702
    137. 20210702 2
    138. 20210704
    139. 20210709
    140. 20210713
    141. 20210714
    142. 20210720
    143. 20210720 2
    144. 20210722
    145. 20210722 2
    146. 20210813
    147. 20210815
    148. 20210818
    149. 20211121
    150. 20211121 2
    151. 20211122
    152. 20211126
    153. 20211128
    154. 20211128
    155. 20211129
    156. 20211129
    157. 20211129
    158. 20220122
    159. 20220128
    160. 20220129
    161. 20220201
    162. 20220202
    163. 20220202
    164. 20220204
    165. 20220223
    166. 20220328
    167. 20220329
    168. 20220329
    169. 20220329
    170. 20220330
    171. 20220331
    172. 20220401
    173. 20220422
    174. 20220507
    175. 20220508
    176. 20220609
    177. 20221102 The Truth
    178. 20221103
    179. 20221118
    180. 20221118
    181. 20221119
    182. 20221120
    183. 20221120
    184. 20221121
    185. 20221122
    186. 20221124
    187. 20221125
    188. 20221126
    189. 20221127
    190. 20221129
    191. 20221213
    192. 20221217
    193. 20221217
    194. 20230102
    195. 20230103
    196. 20230105
    197. 20230108
    198. 20230109
    199. 20230114

