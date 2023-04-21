Mac DeMarco Drops Nine-Hour, 199-Song Album One Wayne G: Stream

Mac DeMarco has cracked his vault wide open with a 199-song collection spanning roughly nine hours. Titled One Wayne G, it’s mostly comprised of demos and sketches of material recorded between 2018 and early 2023. Fill your day with music by streaming it via Apple Music or Spotify below.
As Pitchfork points out, the title appears to be a tribute to Edmonton Oilers great Wayne Gretzky, who famously wore the number 99. Mac’s Record Label posted two photos of the Hockey Hall of Famer to its Instagram Stories, one of which had the caption, “There is only One Wayne G.” DeMarco was raised in Edmonton, where Gretzky led the Oilers to four championships in the ’80s.
One Wayne G follows DeMarco’s 2022 instrumental album Five Easy Hot Dogs, which he will support with a four-city tour beginning in July. Grab your tickets now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
One Wayne G Artwork:
One Wayne G Tracklist:
01. 20180512
02. 20180529
03. 20180701
04. 20180702
05. 20180702 2
06. 20180816
07. 20180913
08. 20180924
09. 20180927
10. 20180930
11. 20181002
12. 20181019
13. 20181108
14. 20181212
15. 20190127
16. 20190205
17. 20190205 2
18. 20190205 3
19. 20190206
20. 20190210
21. 20190622
22. 20190722
23. 20190723
24. 20190724
25. 20190724 2
26. 20190726
27. 20190728
28. 20190729
29. 20190730
30. 20190801
31. 20190802
32. 20190813
33. 20190813 2
34. 20190813 3
35. 20190826
36. 20191009
37. 20191010
38. 20191011
39. 20191012
40. 20191202
41. 20191215
42. 20191216
43. 20191219
44. 20191227
45. 20191228
46. 20191229
47. 20200101
48. 20200107
49. 20200107 2
50. 20200108
51. 20200109
52. 20200115
53. 20200223
54. 20200225
55. 20200228
56. 20200229
57. 20200229 2
58. 20200316
59. 20200317
60. 20200323
61. 20200323 2
62. 20200324
63. 20200326
64. 20200327
65. 20200329
66. 20200330
67. 20200402
68. 20200801
69. 20200802
70. 20200808
71. 20200811
72. 20200812
73. 20200813
74. 20200816 She Want the Sandwich
75. 20200817 Proud True Toyota
76. 20200819 She Get the Gold Star
77. 20200820 Turn My TV On
78. 20200821 Cowboy Shit
79. 20200823 Inside the Beavers Dam
80. 20200922
81. 20201022
82. 20201023
83. 20201023 2
84. 20201110
85. 20201110 2
86. 20201111
87. 20201111 2
88. 20201115
89. 20201119
90. 20201119 2
91. 20201124
92. 20201125
93. 20201126
94. 20201126 2
95. 20201126 3
96. 20201127
97. 20201128
98. 20201128 2
99. 20201128 3
100. 20201203
101. 20201228
102. 20201230
103. 20201231
104. 20210215 Ball for the Coach
105. 20210216 Goodnight Baby
106. 20210217 Scarecrow
107. 20210218 Round Here
108. 20210220 China
109. 20210220 Stratocaster
110. 20210221 Father of the Year
111. 210301
112. 20210303
113. 20210306
114. 20210306 2
115. 20210306 3
116. 20210306 4
117. 20210307
118. 20210327
119. 20210507
120. 20210511
121. 20210516
122. 20210517
123. 20210518
124. 20210529
125. 20210601
126. 20210603
127. 20210606
128. 20210612
129. 20210616
130. 20210616 2
131. 20210621
132. 20210629
133. 20210629 2
134. 20210630
135. 20210701
136. 20210702
137. 20210702 2
138. 20210704
139. 20210709
140. 20210713
141. 20210714
142. 20210720
143. 20210720 2
144. 20210722
145. 20210722 2
146. 20210813
147. 20210815
148. 20210818
149. 20211121
150. 20211121 2
151. 20211122
152. 20211126
153. 20211128
154. 20211128
155. 20211129
156. 20211129
157. 20211129
158. 20220122
159. 20220128
160. 20220129
161. 20220201
162. 20220202
163. 20220202
164. 20220204
165. 20220223
166. 20220328
167. 20220329
168. 20220329
169. 20220329
170. 20220330
171. 20220331
172. 20220401
173. 20220422
174. 20220507
175. 20220508
176. 20220609
177. 20221102 The Truth
178. 20221103
179. 20221118
180. 20221118
181. 20221119
182. 20221120
183. 20221120
184. 20221121
185. 20221122
186. 20221124
187. 20221125
188. 20221126
189. 20221127
190. 20221129
191. 20221213
192. 20221217
193. 20221217
194. 20230102
195. 20230103
196. 20230105
197. 20230108
198. 20230109
199. 20230114