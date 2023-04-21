Mac DeMarco Drops Nine-Hour, 199-Song Album One Wayne G: Stream

Mac DeMarco has cracked his vault wide open with a 199-song collection spanning roughly nine hours. Titled One Wayne G, it’s mostly comprised of demos and sketches of material recorded between 2018 and early 2023. Fill your day with music by streaming it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

As Pitchfork points out, the title appears to be a tribute to Edmonton Oilers great Wayne Gretzky, who famously wore the number 99. Mac’s Record Label posted two photos of the Hockey Hall of Famer to its Instagram Stories, one of which had the caption, “There is only One Wayne G.” DeMarco was raised in Edmonton, where Gretzky led the Oilers to four championships in the ’80s.

One Wayne G follows DeMarco’s 2022 instrumental album Five Easy Hot Dogs, which he will support with a four-city tour beginning in July. Grab your tickets now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

One Wayne G Artwork:

One Wayne G Tracklist:

01. 20180512

02. 20180529

03. 20180701

04. 20180702

05. 20180702 2

06. 20180816

07. 20180913

08. 20180924

09. 20180927

10. 20180930

11. 20181002

12. 20181019

13. 20181108

14. 20181212

15. 20190127

16. 20190205

17. 20190205 2

18. 20190205 3

19. 20190206

20. 20190210

21. 20190622

22. 20190722

23. 20190723

24. 20190724

25. 20190724 2

26. 20190726

27. 20190728

28. 20190729

29. 20190730

30. 20190801

31. 20190802

32. 20190813

33. 20190813 2

34. 20190813 3

35. 20190826

36. 20191009

37. 20191010

38. 20191011

39. 20191012

40. 20191202

41. 20191215

42. 20191216

43. 20191219

44. 20191227

45. 20191228

46. 20191229

47. 20200101

48. 20200107

49. 20200107 2

50. 20200108

51. 20200109

52. 20200115

53. 20200223

54. 20200225

55. 20200228

56. 20200229

57. 20200229 2

58. 20200316

59. 20200317

60. 20200323

61. 20200323 2

62. 20200324

63. 20200326

64. 20200327

65. 20200329

66. 20200330

67. 20200402

68. 20200801

69. 20200802

70. 20200808

71. 20200811

72. 20200812

73. 20200813

74. 20200816 She Want the Sandwich

75. 20200817 Proud True Toyota

76. 20200819 She Get the Gold Star

77. 20200820 Turn My TV On

78. 20200821 Cowboy Shit

79. 20200823 Inside the Beavers Dam

80. 20200922

81. 20201022

82. 20201023

83. 20201023 2

84. 20201110

85. 20201110 2

86. 20201111

87. 20201111 2

88. 20201115

89. 20201119

90. 20201119 2

91. 20201124

92. 20201125

93. 20201126

94. 20201126 2

95. 20201126 3

96. 20201127

97. 20201128

98. 20201128 2

99. 20201128 3

100. 20201203

101. 20201228

102. 20201230

103. 20201231

104. 20210215 Ball for the Coach

105. 20210216 Goodnight Baby

106. 20210217 Scarecrow

107. 20210218 Round Here

108. 20210220 China

109. 20210220 Stratocaster

110. 20210221 Father of the Year

111. 210301

112. 20210303

113. 20210306

114. 20210306 2

115. 20210306 3

116. 20210306 4

117. 20210307

118. 20210327

119. 20210507

120. 20210511

121. 20210516

122. 20210517

123. 20210518

124. 20210529

125. 20210601

126. 20210603

127. 20210606

128. 20210612

129. 20210616

130. 20210616 2

131. 20210621

132. 20210629

133. 20210629 2

134. 20210630

135. 20210701

136. 20210702

137. 20210702 2

138. 20210704

139. 20210709

140. 20210713

141. 20210714

142. 20210720

143. 20210720 2

144. 20210722

145. 20210722 2

146. 20210813

147. 20210815

148. 20210818

149. 20211121

150. 20211121 2

151. 20211122

152. 20211126

153. 20211128

154. 20211128

155. 20211129

156. 20211129

157. 20211129

158. 20220122

159. 20220128

160. 20220129

161. 20220201

162. 20220202

163. 20220202

164. 20220204

165. 20220223

166. 20220328

167. 20220329

168. 20220329

169. 20220329

170. 20220330

171. 20220331

172. 20220401

173. 20220422

174. 20220507

175. 20220508

176. 20220609

177. 20221102 The Truth

178. 20221103

179. 20221118

180. 20221118

181. 20221119

182. 20221120

183. 20221120

184. 20221121

185. 20221122

186. 20221124

187. 20221125

188. 20221126

189. 20221127

190. 20221129

191. 20221213

192. 20221217

193. 20221217

194. 20230102

195. 20230103

196. 20230105

197. 20230108

198. 20230109

199. 20230114