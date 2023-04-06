Maggie Rogers Announces 2023 Tour

Maggie Rogers has unveiled a Summer 2023 North American headlining tour featuring Soccer Mommy and Alvvays as support on select dates.

Fittingly titled “Summer of ’23 Tour,” the 12-city trek kicks off on July 24th in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will make subsequent stops in Nashville, New York City, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping in Washington, DC on September 29th. See Rogers’ full touring itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday, April 12th (use access code VINYL).

Advertisement

Related Video

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Ahead of the North American dates, Rogers will make her way across Europe with a series of headlining shows supported by Del Water Gap as well as festival appearances. Grab your tickets here.

Be sure to check out our recap of Rogers’ recent show at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, which featured a guest appearance from David Byrne. Rogers’ last album was 2022’s Surrender, and in January, she teamed up with Zach Bryan on his single “Dawns.”

Advertisement

Maggie Rogers 2023 Tour Dates:

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/08 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/12 – Zürich, CH @ Komplex ^

06/13 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall ^

06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik ^

06/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia ^

06/17 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ^

06/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega ^

06/20 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt ^

06/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg ^

06/21-25 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg ^

06/27 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel ^

07/14 – Cavendish, PEI @ Sommo Festival

07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

07/27 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center *

07/31 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

08/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

08/04-05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/06 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

08/10 – Orem, UT @ UCCU Center #

08/11-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

08/16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater #

08/17 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield #

09/29 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

^ = w/ Del Water Gap

* = w/ Soccer Mommy

# = w/ Alvvays