Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Maggie Rogers Announces 2023 Tour

With Soccer Mommy and Alvvays as supporting acts

Advertisement
maggie rogers 2023 north american tour dates soccer mommy alvvays
Maggie Rogers, photo by Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment
Follow
April 6, 2023 | 2:42pm ET

    Maggie Rogers has unveiled a Summer 2023 North American headlining tour featuring Soccer Mommy and Alvvays as support on select dates.

    Fittingly titled “Summer of ’23 Tour,” the 12-city trek kicks off on July 24th in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will make subsequent stops in Nashville, New York City, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping in Washington, DC on September 29th. See Rogers’ full touring itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday, April 12th (use access code VINYL).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Ahead of the North American dates, Rogers will make her way across Europe with a series of headlining shows supported by Del Water Gap as well as festival appearances. Grab your tickets here.

    Be sure to check out our recap of Rogers’ recent show at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, which featured a guest appearance from David Byrne. Rogers’ last album was 2022’s Surrender, and in January, she teamed up with Zach Bryan on his single “Dawns.”

    Advertisement

    Maggie Rogers 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/08 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound
    06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/12 – Zürich, CH @ Komplex ^
    06/13 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall ^
    06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik ^
    06/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia ^
    06/17 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ^
    06/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega ^
    06/20 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt ^
    06/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg ^
    06/21-25 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
    06/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg ^
    06/27 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel ^
    07/14 – Cavendish, PEI @ Sommo Festival
    07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *
    07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
    07/27 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
    07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
    07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center *
    07/31 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *
    08/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
    08/04-05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/06 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
    08/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
    08/10 – Orem, UT @ UCCU Center #
    08/11-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
    08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
    08/16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater #
    08/17 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield #
    09/29 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

    ^ = w/ Del Water Gap
    * = w/ Soccer Mommy
    # = w/ Alvvays

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

kings of convenience 2023 us tour dates tickets pre sale folk indie music news

Kings of Convenience Announce First US Tour in 12 Years

April 5, 2023

jeff tweedy 2023 north american solo tour dates

Jeff Tweedy Announces Summer 2023 Solo Tour

April 5, 2023

The Cure tour dates

The Cure Add New Dates to North American Tour

April 5, 2023

Albert Hammond Jr Melodies on Hiatus New Album 2023 Tour

Albert Hammond Jr Announces New Album Melodies on Hiatus, 2023 Tour Dates

April 4, 2023

louise post sleepwalker debut solo album guilty alternative rock stream tour dates tickets music news

Veruca Salt's Louise Post Announces Debut Solo Album and 2023 Tour Dates

April 4, 2023

clutch fall 2023 tour dates

Clutch Add Third Leg to 2023 North American Tour

April 4, 2023

lucinda williams stories from a rock n roll heart album new york comeback bruce springsteen song stream

Lucinda Williams Makes Her "New York Comeback" with Bruce Springsteen: Stream

April 4, 2023

the warning 2023 tour

The Warning Announce Headlining Spring 2023 US Tour

April 4, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Maggie Rogers Announces 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter