Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Man on Man (Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum) Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Showgirls”: Stream

Their sophomore album Provincetown arrives July 16th

Advertisement
man on man showgirls
Man on Man, photo by A.F. Cortés
April 19, 2023 | 2:18pm ET

    Man on Man, the duo comprised of Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum and his partner Joey Holman, have announced their sophomore album, Provincetown, due out July 16th via Polyvinyl Records. They also dropped the video for lead single “Showgirls.”

    Much of Provincetown was written in the Massachusetts town that gives its namesake and where Bottum and Holman shared their first home together. For example, the noisy pop-punker “Showgirls” was inspired by a Provincetown variety show and sees Bottum and Holman trading off on vocals and guitar licks.

    “As we lean into what Man on Man is and will be, two things immediately come up. Energy and community,” said Bottum in the press release. “’Showgirls’ is all that.”

    Advertisement

    The track’s music video epitomizes that sense “energy and community” and the band’s unapologetic LGBTQ+ themes, as Bottum and Holman perform to a room of men who turn the mosh pit into a massive makeout session by the end of the song.

    Bottum and Holman met and began their relationship during quarantine, forming Man on Man shortly after as a means to reflect on their budding emotions for one another. Provincetown further examines their deepening relationship while “providing a broader look at the nuances of adult queerness in 2023,” according to Polyvinyl. The album also features a notable guest appearance from Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis on closing track “Hush.”

    tegan and sara man on man peer 2 peer interview Roddy Bottom and Joey Holman video watch
     Editor's Pick
    Peer 2 Peer: Tegan and Sara and Man on Man Talk Family and Queer Dynamics in Bands, Artistic Evolution, and More

    Man on Man are set to embark on a summer US tour in support of Provincetown. Bottum will celebrate his 60th birthday with a one-off show on July 1st at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City (also featuring Bottum’s other projects Imperial Teen and Nastie Band), with the main leg of the trek kicking off July 13th in Philadelphia. Tickets are available for select shows via Ticketmaster starting Friday (April 21st), or you can check StubHub once tickets become available.

    Advertisement

    You can pre-order Provincetown via Polyvinyl Records. Stream the video for “Showgirls” and see the artwork, tracklist, and tour dates below, followed by Man on Man’s video conversation with Tegan and Sara for Consequence‘s “Peer 2 Peer” series.

    Provincetown Artwork:
    man on man provincetown

    Provincetown Tracklist:
    01. Take It From Me
    02. Showgirls
    03. I Feel Good
    04. Haute Couture
    05. Piggy
    06. Kids
    07. Feelings
    08. Gloryhole
    09. Who Could Know
    10. Hush (feat. J Mascis)

    Man on Man’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
    07/01 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *
    07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s
    07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed #
    07/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater #
    07/18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre #
    07/20 – Asheville, NC @ Static Age Loft Bar
    07/21 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records – The Blue Room
    07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory
    07/24 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
    07/25 – Miami, FL @ Gramps
    07/26 – Tampa, FL @ New World Brewing
    07/28 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook
    07/29 – Washington, DC @ DC9

    Advertisement

    * = w/ Imperial Teen, Nastie Band (Roddy’s 60th B-day Show)
    # = w/ Le Tigre

Latest Stories

Spiritbox new song The Void

Spiritbox Unleash New Single "The Void": Stream

April 19, 2023

arlo parks new song blades stream

Arlo Parks Shares Groovy New Song "Blades": Stream

April 19, 2023

Staind new album

Staind Announce First Album in 12 Years, Unveil Single "Lowest in Me": Stream

April 19, 2023

foo fighters new song

Foo Fighters Announce New Album But Here We Are, Share "Rescued": Stream

April 19, 2023

Squid North American 2024 tour dates Undergrowth new single video game

Squid Announce 2024 North American Tour Dates, Share "Undergrowth": Stream

April 18, 2023

The Japanese House New Album In the End It Always Does New Song Sad to Breathe

The Japanese House Announces New Album, Shares "Sad to Breathe": Stream

April 18, 2023

sufjan stevens reflections score classical indie folk rock music news ballet listen stream

Sufjan Stevens Announces New Ballet Score Reflections, Shares "Ekstasis": Stream

April 18, 2023

Rancid new album 2023

Rancid Announce First Album in Six Years, Unleash Title Track "Tomorrow Never Comes": Stream

April 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Man on Man (Faith No More's Roddy Bottum) Announce New Album, Share Lead Single "Showgirls": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter