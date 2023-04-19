Man on Man, the duo comprised of Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum and his partner Joey Holman, have announced their sophomore album, Provincetown, due out July 16th via Polyvinyl Records. They also dropped the video for lead single “Showgirls.”

Much of Provincetown was written in the Massachusetts town that gives its namesake and where Bottum and Holman shared their first home together. For example, the noisy pop-punker “Showgirls” was inspired by a Provincetown variety show and sees Bottum and Holman trading off on vocals and guitar licks.

“As we lean into what Man on Man is and will be, two things immediately come up. Energy and community,” said Bottum in the press release. “’Showgirls’ is all that.”

Advertisement

The track’s music video epitomizes that sense “energy and community” and the band’s unapologetic LGBTQ+ themes, as Bottum and Holman perform to a room of men who turn the mosh pit into a massive makeout session by the end of the song.

Bottum and Holman met and began their relationship during quarantine, forming Man on Man shortly after as a means to reflect on their budding emotions for one another. Provincetown further examines their deepening relationship while “providing a broader look at the nuances of adult queerness in 2023,” according to Polyvinyl. The album also features a notable guest appearance from Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis on closing track “Hush.”

Man on Man are set to embark on a summer US tour in support of Provincetown. Bottum will celebrate his 60th birthday with a one-off show on July 1st at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City (also featuring Bottum’s other projects Imperial Teen and Nastie Band), with the main leg of the trek kicking off July 13th in Philadelphia. Tickets are available for select shows via Ticketmaster starting Friday (April 21st), or you can check StubHub once tickets become available.

Advertisement

You can pre-order Provincetown via Polyvinyl Records. Stream the video for “Showgirls” and see the artwork, tracklist, and tour dates below, followed by Man on Man’s video conversation with Tegan and Sara for Consequence‘s “Peer 2 Peer” series.

Provincetown Artwork:



Provincetown Tracklist:

01. Take It From Me

02. Showgirls

03. I Feel Good

04. Haute Couture

05. Piggy

06. Kids

07. Feelings

08. Gloryhole

09. Who Could Know

10. Hush (feat. J Mascis)

Man on Man’s 2023 US Tour Dates:

07/01 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed #

07/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater #

07/18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre #

07/20 – Asheville, NC @ Static Age Loft Bar

07/21 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records – The Blue Room

07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory

07/24 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

07/25 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

07/26 – Tampa, FL @ New World Brewing

07/28 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook

07/29 – Washington, DC @ DC9

Advertisement

* = w/ Imperial Teen, Nastie Band (Roddy’s 60th B-day Show)

# = w/ Le Tigre