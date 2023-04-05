Menu
Ti West's MaXXXine Cast Includes Mia Goth, Halsey, Kevin Bacon, and Giancarlo Esposito

A sequel to 2022's Pearl and X

April 5, 2023 | 12:50pm ET

    She’s a staaaaar! Mia Goth is reprising her role as aspiring porn star Maxine in MaXXXine, the upcoming horror film from director Ti West and A24, and she’s getting a star-studded cast to join her including Halsey, Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo EspositoElizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, and Moses Sumney. It’s a continuation of West’s 2022 erotic slasher Xwhich also got the prequel treatment with Pearl just a few months later.

    MaXXXine follows its titular final girl after the events of X, in which she was the sole survivor of an adult film production that became graphic in all the wrong ways. But witnessing a few brutal murders can’t keep Maxine away from following her dream of becoming a household name actress. Now, instead of cutting her teeth in rural 1970s Texas, she’s ringing in a new decade by heading out west to Los Angeles. Because nobody’s out to get you in Hollywood, right?

    West and Goth are both producers on MaXXXine along with Jacob Jaffke, Kvin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss, with production slated to begin this month. See an extremely ’80s-themed teaser post for the movie below.

    Earlier this year, Goth also starred opposite Alexander Skarsgard in Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool

