Megan Thee Stallion Pens First and “Final” Response Following Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict

Megan Thee Stallion has offered her first response since Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting her during a 2020 incident.

“I don’t want to call myself a victim,” she began in an essay for Elle. “As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable. Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

The “WAP” vocalist scrutinized the alternate narrative pushed by Lanez as early as two months after the incident as well as “peers in the music industry” who “piled on with memes, jokes, and sneak disses, and completely ignored the fact that I could have lost my life.” Though she left those individuals unnamed, recent tracks by Drake and Nicki Minaj have caught flak for lyrics that seemed to frivolously reference the shooting.

“I could have let the adversity break me, but I persevered, even as people treated my trauma like a running joke,” she shared. “It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me. Still, I knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail.”

Megan referred to Lanez’s guilty verdict, which was delivered in December 2022, as “vindication for me” and “a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.” The rapper also revealed she had fallen into depression and linked the general lack of concern for her mental health to “preconceived stigmas” for a Black woman who “didn’t fit the profile of a victim.”

“My purpose is for these words to serve as the final time that I’ll address anything regarding this case in the press,” she declared. “I understand the public intrigue, but for the sake of my mental health, I don’t plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again. I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma.”

As far as current updates, Megan shared, “I’m in a happier place, but I still have anxiety” and “I’m ready to show everybody that all the dirt they threw at me didn’t stick.” Later, she added, “I’m excited to get back into music, because I have been so transformed. I’m playing around with new songs and new sounds that I can’t wait for everyone to hear.”

Megan loosely addressed the shooting and its aftermath on her August 2022 album Traumazine. The following month, she lifted a lyric from the record for Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too, a website that compiles various mental health resources with an emphasis on assisting marginalized communities.