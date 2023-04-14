Metallica Unleash Their Long-Awaited New Album 72 Seasons: Stream

Metallica’s first album in nearly seven years has arrived, and it just might be the iconic metal band’s best LP in the past 30 years. As stated in our recent review, 72 Seasons is a “monument to an illustrious career.”

Prior to its release, fans were treated to four singles — “Lux Æterna,” “Screaming Suicide,” “If Darkness Had a Son,” and the title track — all mighty examples of the strong effort Metallica have delivered with 72 Seasons.

Metallica are in a full promotional blitz for 72 Seasons, having taken over Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, as they get set to embark on their massive 2023-2024 “M72 World Tour” later this month (tickets available here). With the band performing two unique sets over two nights in each city, expect to hear a good number of the new songs played live during the course of the two-year run.

Drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo recently took Consequence inside 72 Seasons for our Metallica cover story, with Ulrich telling us, “I think as a group of songs, they all balance each other out well.”

Now, the wait is over. All 77 minutes and 12 tracks of Metallica’s 72 Seasons is here for fans to enjoy in full. Take a listen in the Apple Music or Spotify player below.

