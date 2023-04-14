Menu
Metallica Unleash Their Long-Awaited New Album 72 Seasons: Stream

The legendary metal band will support the new LP with a massive 2023-2024 world tour

Metallica 72 Seasons stream
Metallica (photo by Tim Saccenti) with 72 Seasons (inset)
April 14, 2023 | 12:01am ET

    Metallica’s first album in nearly seven years has arrived, and it just might be the iconic metal band’s best LP in the past 30 years. As stated in our recent review, 72 Seasons is a “monument to an illustrious career.”

    Prior to its release, fans were treated to four singles — “Lux Æterna,” “Screaming Suicide,” “If Darkness Had a Son,” and the title track — all mighty examples of the strong effort Metallica have delivered with 72 Seasons.

    Metallica are in a full promotional blitz for 72 Seasons, having taken over Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, as they get set to embark on their massive 2023-2024 “M72 World Tour” later this month (tickets available here). With the band performing two unique sets over two nights in each city, expect to hear a good number of the new songs played live during the course of the two-year run.

    Related Video

    Drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo recently took Consequence inside 72 Seasons for our Metallica cover story, with Ulrich telling us, “I think as a group of songs, they all balance each other out well.”

    metallica 72 seasons cover story interview
     Editor's Pick
    How Metallica’s Metal Machine Keeps Raging

    Now, the wait is over. All 77 minutes and 12 tracks of Metallica’s 72 Seasons is here for fans to enjoy in full. Take a listen in the Apple Music or Spotify player below.

    Get Metallica Tickets Here

