Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Metallica Announce Global Concert Event, Close Out Kimmel Residency with “If Darkness Had a Son”: Watch

The band's two-night stand in Arlington, Texas will broadcast live in cinemas worldwide in August

Advertisement
Metallica
Metallica, photo by Tim Saccenti
April 14, 2023 | 12:40pm ET

    Metallica’s upcoming “M72 World Tour” will hit the big screen live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in cinemas worldwide on Friday, August 18th, and Sunday, August 20th.

    The event, dubbed Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event, will present the band playing two nights with two different setlists. Moreover, the setlists will feature songs comprising the band’s full career, from 1983’s Kill ‘Em All to 2023’s 72 Seasons. According to a release, the band won’t play a single song twice, so they’ll play more than 30 songs across both nights. In other words, it’s exactly how Metallica are running their “M72 World Tour” (tickets available here).

    The upcoming tour will also feature a new in-the-round stage design that takes the Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, offering a 360-degree view for every concert attendee. Metallica also did an in-the-round stage for their “Worldwired Tour” in support of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “We feel like we are a part of the Metallica family now that we are doing our third release together (Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event, 72 Seasons Global Premiere, and S&M2),” Kymberli Frueh, SVP programming and content acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, said in a statement. “Since Metallica is touring in very limited markets this year, we are so happy that we can extend that tour into cinemas across the globe. The cinemas create a virtual tour stop for fans in thousands of locations where Metallica isn’t touring this year. What better way to create a VIP experience with every seat in the cinema feeling as if you are in the front row of the concert.”

    For information on the August cinema showings, visit metallica.film. The ticket on-sale date will be announced later, according to a release.

    metallica 72 seasons cover story interview
     Editor's Pick
    How Metallica’s Metal Machine Keeps Raging

    In other news, Metallica closed out their weeklong Jimmy Kimmel Live! residency on Thursday night (April 13th) with a performance of the 72 Seasons album cut “If Darkness Had a Son” (watch below). The night prior, the guys participated in a hilarious “Master of Puppets” sketch and also performed an epic rendition of the classic song. They also played “Lux Æterna” and “Holier Than Thou” during the four-night residency.

    Advertisement

    Stream the new Metallica album in full here, and get tickets for Metallica’s upcoming tour here.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

poison ruin harvest album stream

Poison Ruïn Unleash New Album Härvest: Stream

April 14, 2023

Royal Thunder

Royal Thunder Announce First Album in Six Years, Unveil Single "Fade": Stream

April 14, 2023

Dave Lombardo

Dave Lombardo Steps Away From Testament Due to Conflicting Commitments

April 14, 2023

Metallica 72 Seasons stream

Metallica Unleash Their Long-Awaited New Album 72 Seasons: Stream

April 14, 2023

Social Distortion 2023 North American tour

Social Distortion Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour [Updated]

April 13, 2023

kiss gene simmons brazil ill

Gene Simmons Falls Ill During KISS Concert in Brazil, Performs While Seated: Watch

April 13, 2023

Metallica Puppet Masters Jimmy Kimmel

Metallica Become Actual Puppet Masters, Rock "Master of Puppets" on Kimmel: Watch

April 13, 2023

Sparta 2023 tour

Sparta Announce 2023 US Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary of Wiretap Scars [Updated]

April 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Metallica Announce Global Concert Event, Close Out Kimmel Residency with "If Darkness Had a Son": Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter