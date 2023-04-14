Metallica’s upcoming “M72 World Tour” will hit the big screen live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in cinemas worldwide on Friday, August 18th, and Sunday, August 20th.

The event, dubbed Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event, will present the band playing two nights with two different setlists. Moreover, the setlists will feature songs comprising the band’s full career, from 1983’s Kill ‘Em All to 2023’s 72 Seasons. According to a release, the band won’t play a single song twice, so they’ll play more than 30 songs across both nights. In other words, it’s exactly how Metallica are running their “M72 World Tour” (tickets available here).

The upcoming tour will also feature a new in-the-round stage design that takes the Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, offering a 360-degree view for every concert attendee. Metallica also did an in-the-round stage for their “Worldwired Tour” in support of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

“We feel like we are a part of the Metallica family now that we are doing our third release together (Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event, 72 Seasons Global Premiere, and S&M2),” Kymberli Frueh, SVP programming and content acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, said in a statement. “Since Metallica is touring in very limited markets this year, we are so happy that we can extend that tour into cinemas across the globe. The cinemas create a virtual tour stop for fans in thousands of locations where Metallica isn’t touring this year. What better way to create a VIP experience with every seat in the cinema feeling as if you are in the front row of the concert.”

For information on the August cinema showings, visit metallica.film. The ticket on-sale date will be announced later, according to a release.

In other news, Metallica closed out their weeklong Jimmy Kimmel Live! residency on Thursday night (April 13th) with a performance of the 72 Seasons album cut “If Darkness Had a Son” (watch below). The night prior, the guys participated in a hilarious “Master of Puppets” sketch and also performed an epic rendition of the classic song. They also played “Lux Æterna” and “Holier Than Thou” during the four-night residency.

Stream the new Metallica album in full here, and get tickets for Metallica’s upcoming tour here.