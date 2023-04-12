Metallica performed “Holier Than Thou” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (April 11th) — the second night of the band’s weeklong Kimmel residency leading up to the release of the new album 72 Seasons.

The “Black Album” selection is somewhat of a deep cut in Metallica’s vast catalog, as they’ve only played it a handful of times in recent years, saving it for special occasions such as festival dates and last year’s Helping Hands benefit concert. The Kimmel takeover was apparently worthy of the song, with the band laying into a raucous and energetic rendition in front of the studio audience.

It follows Monday night’s performance of the 72 Seasons single “Lux Æterna.” Both live takes were likely recorded Monday as part of a four-song set in front of Kimmel’s audience (per Setlist.fm). The set also included “Master of Puppets” — set to air tonight (April 12th) — and the live debut of 72 Seasons cut “If Darkness Had a Son,” which will presumably be the final song to air on Thursday (April 13th).

Related Video

Metallica’s 72 Seasons drops Friday (April 14th) and stands as Metallica’s best album in decades, as we stated in our review of the LP. You can pre-order it on vinyl here.

You can also catch Metallica in concert when they embark on their 2023-2024 world tour. Find tickets here.

Watch the performance of “Holier Than Thou” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below, and read our Metallica cover story here.