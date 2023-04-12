Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Metallica Rip Through Black Album Deep Cut “Holier Than Thou” on Kimmel: Watch

The second night of the band's weeklong takeover of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Advertisement
metallica holier than thou kimmel
Metallica, via YouTube
April 12, 2023 | 9:57am ET

    Metallica performed “Holier Than Thou” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (April 11th) — the second night of the band’s weeklong Kimmel residency leading up to the release of the new album 72 Seasons.

    The “Black Album” selection is somewhat of a deep cut in Metallica’s vast catalog, as they’ve only played it a handful of times in recent years, saving it for special occasions such as festival dates and last year’s Helping Hands benefit concert. The Kimmel takeover was apparently worthy of the song, with the band laying into a raucous and energetic rendition in front of the studio audience.

    It follows Monday night’s performance of the 72 Seasons single “Lux Æterna.” Both live takes were likely recorded Monday as part of a four-song set in front of Kimmel’s audience (per Setlist.fm). The set also included “Master of Puppets” — set to air tonight (April 12th) — and the live debut of 72 Seasons cut “If Darkness Had a Son,” which will presumably be the final song to air on Thursday (April 13th).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Metallica on Kimmel night 1
     Editor's Pick
    “Adorable Boy Band” Metallica Chat with Jimmy Kimmel, Rock “Lux Æterna”: Watch

    Metallica’s 72 Seasons drops Friday (April 14th) and stands as Metallica’s best album in decades, as we stated in our review of the LP. You can pre-order it on vinyl here.

    You can also catch Metallica in concert when they embark on their 2023-2024 world tour. Find tickets here.

    Watch the performance of “Holier Than Thou” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below, and read our Metallica cover story here.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

kvelertak 2023

Kvelertak Announce New Album, Unleash "Krøterveg Te Helvete": Stream

April 12, 2023

Sevendust by Chuck Brueckmann

Sevendust Announce New Album Truth Killer, Unveil Single "Fence": Stream

April 12, 2023

In This Moment Motionless in White 2023 tour

In This Moment and Motionless in White Announce 2023 Co-Headlining US Tour

April 11, 2023

joe perry 2023 solo album

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces New Solo Album, Shares "Fortunate One" Featuring Chris Robinson: Stream

April 11, 2023

the dead milkmen grandpa's not a racist origins new song stream

The Dead Milkmen on the Origins of Their New Single "Grandpa's Not a Racist (He Just Voted for One)": Exclusive

April 11, 2023

mr bungle fall 2023 tour

Mr. Bungle Add New Leg of 2023 North American Tour Dates

April 11, 2023

avenged sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold Announce Second Leg of 2023 North American Tour

April 11, 2023

dethklok babymetal tour 2023

Dethklok and BABYMETAL Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

April 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Metallica Rip Through Black Album Deep Cut "Holier Than Thou" on Kimmel: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter