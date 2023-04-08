Menu
Metallica Announce Jimmy Kimmel Live! Residency

Catch them on the late night from April 10th through 13th

metallica letter from the editor 72 seasons
Metallica, photos by Tim Saccenti
April 8, 2023 | 12:15pm ET

    Metallica have set a week-long residency on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The band will perform live on the show from Monday, April 10th through Thursday, April 13th, sit down for a chat with Kimmel on one episode, and partake in “whatever other fun Jimmy has in store for us,” as they said in a statement.

    The residency coincides with the release of the band’s new album 72 SeasonsOut April 14th, the record is already poised to become one of Metallica’s best releases in a while thanks to Song of the Week “72 Seasons” and Heavy Song of the Week “If Darkness Had a Son.” Metallica are even the stars of Consequence’s latest cover story, which you can check out here.

    Later this year, the band will kick off their “M72 World Tour,” a global run of shows extending into 2024 that promises unique setlists and supporting acts at every concert. Grab tickets to a show near you via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

