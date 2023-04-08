Metallica Announce Jimmy Kimmel Live! Residency

Metallica have set a week-long residency on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The band will perform live on the show from Monday, April 10th through Thursday, April 13th, sit down for a chat with Kimmel on one episode, and partake in “whatever other fun Jimmy has in store for us,” as they said in a statement.

The residency coincides with the release of the band’s new album 72 Seasons. Out April 14th, the record is already poised to become one of Metallica’s best releases in a while thanks to Song of the Week “72 Seasons” and Heavy Song of the Week “If Darkness Had a Son.” Metallica are even the stars of Consequence’s latest cover story, which you can check out here.

Later this year, the band will kick off their “M72 World Tour,” a global run of shows extending into 2024 that promises unique setlists and supporting acts at every concert. Grab tickets to a show near you via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

