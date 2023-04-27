Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Metallica Kick Off 2023-2024 World Tour in Amsterdam: Video and Setlist

The metal legends will be playing two unique sets over two nights in each city

Advertisement
Metallica world tour kickoff
Metallica in Amsterdam, photo by Paul Bergen/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
April 27, 2023 | 5:00pm ET

    Metallica kicked off their 2023-2024 “M72 World Tour” at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on Thursday evening (April 27th) in support of their new album, 72 Seasons. The two-year outing (tickets available here) features the metal icons playing two completely unique sets over two nights in each city.

    For the first night in Amsterdam, the metal titans showcased three songs from 72 Seasons, including “Lux Æterna,” “Screaming Suicide,” and “Sleepwalk My Life Away,” with the latter two receiving their live debuts.

    Elsewhere in the 16-song set, 1984’s Ride the Lightning, 1986’s Master of Puppets, and 1991’s self-titled LP (aka “The Black Album”) were equally represented with three songs each, while no more than one song was played from any other albums.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The concert kicked off with the instrumental “Orion,” marking the first time since 2011 that Metallica opened a show with the Master of Puppets classic. The set ended with the epic “Master of Puppets,” which had a major pop-culture moment last year after being featured in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

    Other highlights included “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Sad but True,” “Battery,” and “Seek & Destroy.”

    For fans wondering why staples like “Enter Sandman” “Wherever I May Roam,” and “Creeping Death” didn’t make the cut, it’s likely they’ll be performed Saturday night (April 29th) at the same venue. As mentioned, the band is not repeating any songs over the two shows in each city on the tour.

    Advertisement

    Metallica to embark on 2023-2024 world tour
     Editor's Pick
    Metallica Announce Massive “M72 World Tour,” with Different Setlists and Openers

    Metallica are performing in the round during this tour, meaning they’re surrounded by the audience on all sides as they play in the middle of the venue.

    See fan-filmed video footage and the setlist of the kickoff show below, and pick up tickets to Metallica’s upcoming tour dates here. And be sure to read our recent cover story interview with Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo.

    Setlist:
    Orion
    For Whom the Bell Tolls
    Holier Than Thou
    King Nothing
    Lux Æterna
    Screaming Suicide (live debut)
    Fade to Black
    Sleepwalk My Life Away (live debut)
    Nothing Else Matters
    Sad but True
    The Day That Never Comes
    Ride the Lightning
    Battery
    Fuel
    Seek & Destroy
    Master of Puppets

    Subscribe to Heavy Consequence’s new YouTube channel

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Van Halen classic lineup reunion

Eddie Van Halen Was Planning to Bring Back Michael Anthony for Van Halen Farewell Tour

April 27, 2023

Brad new album 2023

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Announce First New Album in 11 Years, Unveil Lead Single: Stream

April 27, 2023

health hateful stream ultrakill

HEALTH Unleash New Song "HATEFUL" via ULTRAKILL Video Game: Stream

April 27, 2023

Corey Taylor record deal new solo album

Corey Taylor Inks Deal with BMG for "Bigger, Better, and Harder" Second Solo Album CMF2

April 27, 2023

cynic atheist 2023 tour

Cynic and Atheist Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

April 26, 2023

aerosmith peace out farewell tour

Aerosmith Appear to Be Teasing a Farewell Tour: "Peace Out"

April 26, 2023

Syd Barrett Have You Got It Yet

Documentary on Pink Floyd's Syd Barrett Unveils Official Trailer: Watch

April 26, 2023

alice cooper killer schools out deluxe reissues

Alice Cooper Announces Deluxe Reissues of Killer and School's Out, Teases Title of Upcoming Album

April 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Metallica Kick Off 2023-2024 World Tour in Amsterdam: Video and Setlist

Menu Shop Search Newsletter